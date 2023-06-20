UK travellers can now enjoy a private after-hours tour of Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia

If you’ve ever visited Barcelona, you probably visited the city’s iconic Basilica – Sagrada Familia, and if you’re planning on heading back to the city, you can now see the basilica like never before.

Barcelona is one of the most beloved travel destinations for UK tourists. Barcelona is renowned for its bustling cityscape, sandy beaches and incredible displays of architecture. If you’re planning a visit soon, here’s how you can take your visit to the next level by experiencing one of the city’s iconic landmarks like never before.

You can get tickets for free… (Credit: Cover Images)

A small group of tourists can enjoy the basilica like never before…

GetYourGuide, a leading online travel experience platform, has announced the chance to have an exclusive tour of Barcelona’s Basilica de la Sagrada Familia. The basilica was designed by the late architect Antoni Gaudí. The Catalan landmark has been under construction for more than 140 years. It also attracts millions of visitors annually.

The new experience will allow visitors to explore the church after hours. The visitors can immerse themselves in the stunning architecture as Gaudi intended. Guests can witness the architectural gem come to life as sunset fills the world-famous basilica and a symphony of colour is revealed through its stained-glass windows.

We designed this exclusive tour so that travellers can truly appreciate the majesty of Gaudí’s vision.

The experience is set to the live soundtrack of the Sagrada Familia’s Grammy-nominated principal organist, Juan de la Rubia. Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide said: “With 3.7 million visitors a year, the Sagrada Familia is at the top of many travellers’ must-see lists when in Barcelona. Our newest ‘Originals by GetYourGuide’ will allow a small group to experience this masterpiece in a way most have never felt before.”

He added: “Few understand the acoustics of the basilica quite like the esteemed principal organist, Juan de la Rubia. We designed this exclusive tour so that travellers can truly appreciate the majesty of Gaudí’s vision. Set to the harmonic sounds of his compositions, chosen exclusively for the basilica.”

The experience is set to a soundtrack by Grammy-nominated principal organist, Juan de la Rubia (Credit: Cover Images)

How to get a private after-hours tour of The Sagrada Familia…

The Sagrada Familia was first dreamed up by genius architect Antoni Gaudí. Construction began in 1882, with five generations getting to witness its progress in the heart of Barcelona. It’s said that Gaudí’s complex design for the basilica was intended to emulate a musical instrument. Juan de la Rubia is an expert on writing compositions that complement the remarkable acoustics. He evokes a feeling that can only be described as transcendental.

A native to Vall d’Uixó (Castellón), de la Rubia has stepped on to the main stages of about thirty countries around the world. He has also performed as a soloist with many elite orchestras. He has also collaborated with renowned soloists in Spain. Juan also earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the recording of ‘Sacred Cantatas’.

For the chance to visit the Sagrada Familia ‘Originals by GetYourGuide’ experience after hours and meet head organist Juan de la Rubia, a limited number of tickets will be available through the website free of cost for July 3, July 10, and August 4.

To learn more about upcoming ‘Originals by GetYourGuide’ and discover other unforgettable experiences around the world, visit the GetYourGuide website for more information.

