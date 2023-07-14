Man refuses to swap seats with more legroom with elderly couple on 12-hour flight as he’s defended

A man on Reddit has been defended after refusing to swap seats with more legroom with an elderly couple on a 12-hour flight.

The man was given some dirty looks by passengers on the plane, but his fellow Redditors were quick to defend him.

Reddit: Man refuses to swap seats with elderly couple on 12-hour flight

A man took to Reddit to discuss the time he refused to swap seats with more legroom with an elderly couple.

“Few years ago my SO and I planned a 3-month trip around the world. Our first flight was from New Zealand-LA. 12-13 hours. We booked and paid for our flights and I added the premium economy seats as I’m 6’3 and wanted the extra leg room. Cost an extra $60,” he wrote.

I paid extra for these seats and would like to sit in them. Please move to your seats.

“This flight was with Air New Zealand, the screen has your name on it when you get to your seat,” he then continued.

“We get on the plane. Find our seats and there is this older couple sitting there (mid 70s),” he then said.

Man kicks elderly couple out of his seats

The man then continued: “I ask them if they got confused with their seat numbers. They hadn’t.

“I show them my ticket and seat number and point to my name on the screen. They then ask me just sit in their seats which were 10 rows back. No legroom.”

The man then said to the couple: “I paid extra for these seats and would like to sit in them. Please move to your seats.”

He explained that the flight attendant came along to see what the issue was. “This man wants us to move seats!” one of the elderly couple told the flight attendant. However, the man showed his ticket to the flight attendant, who sided with him.

The old people obliged, but then asked for an upgrade. However, this was declined due to the plane being full.

Man defended on Reddit

The man went on: “I got some stink eyes from other people on the flight. I paid for the extra leg room and I need it.”

Despite the dirty looks from his fellow passengers, he was defended by his fellow Redditors.

“I would bet $ if in the same position they would not have just given their seats away though,” one user said of those glaring at the man.

“Lol people giving you dirty looks like you harassed this older couple for your health,” another said. “Health should’nt even matter, you should get what you paid for. If people give dirty looks then why don’t they give up their seats,” a third wrote.

