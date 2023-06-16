Man reveals he’s made his brother and his family homeless after ‘insulting’ behaviour towards husband

A man on Reddit has revealed that he made his brother and his family ‘homeless’ after their ‘insulting’ behaviour towards his husband.

Reddit: Man reveals he’s made his brother’s family homeless

A man took to the AITA Reddit page yesterday to reveal that he has made his brother’s family ‘homeless’ after they “insulted” his husband.

The man explained that when his grandfather died, he left him some inheritance. He used that money to buy a house and move away from his family.

“I decided I no longer wanted to be associated with my family, so I came out [as gay] to them right before I moved away. They reacted horribly, saying I was going to rot in hell and that I was dead to them. Fine with me. I moved and we haven’t spoken in years,” he explained.

“Since I moved, I landed a great job and met the love of my life, my husband ‘Jonah’. However, this is where the problem arises.”

He then explained that his brother, “Max”, reached out wanting to reconnect. However, that wasn’t all. “Max” had also lost his job and his family was about to be evicted.

Man confesses to kicking brother’s family out

The man continued: “He [his brother] then told me that he had lost his job and his family (his wife ‘Dani’ and their 2 kids) was about to be evicted, so he asked if they would be able to stay with me for a few months until they got back on their feet. He also said that he would’ve asked to stay at my parent’s place, but they recently moved to an assisted living facility.”

The man eventually decided to allow his brother and his family to stay. He explained: “I finally agreed and messaged ‘Max’ that I would help him on a few conditions: 1. Under no circumstances is he allowed to bring up politics or mention his political opinions. 2. Under no circumstances is he allowed to disrespect me, my husband, or our home.”

He told his brother that if he broke these rules, he would be out, adding: “For the first few weeks, everything was fine. But a few days ago, ‘Jonah’ called me crying while I was at work.”

Reddit users support man

The man explained that his husband and brother had argued. This culminated in his brother allegedly using a homophobic slur during the argument.

“I was furious. When I got home, I told ‘Max’ he and his family had 2 days to pack and get out. He started arguing with me and said ‘Jonah’ was lying, but I know ‘Jonah’ would never lie about something like that,” the man said. “When he saw I was serious, he said I was a terrible person for making his kids homeless, but I said he did this to himself.”

The man wouldn’t be swayed though. He gave them the details of the homeless shelter and kicked them out. However, now family members are slamming him for kicking his brother’s family out.

When I got home, I told ‘Max’ he and his family had 2 days to pack and get out.

“NTA [Not the a*****e]. You didn’t make them homeless, ‘Max’ did. Your rules were clear and very reasonable, he broke them. You do not have to set yourself on fire to keep others warm,” one Reddit user commented.

“This is a perfect example of don’t bite the hand that feeds you!” another said. “NTA you made yourself very clear about their behaviour. It seems like your brother is still the same bigot he was,” a third said.

