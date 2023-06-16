Man supported for not allowing his sister-in-law to hold his newborn baby as his wife left ‘angry’

A man on the AITA [Am I The A*****e] Reddit page has been supported after revealing that he didn’t allow his sister-in-law to hold his newborn baby.

Fellow Redditors leaped to his defence after he made the confession on the website yesterday (Thursday, June 15).

The man and his partner welcomed a baby together (Credit: Pexels)

A man has revealed that he didn’t allow his sister-in-law to hold his newborn baby. He posted his story in the “Am I The A*****e” subreddit.

“My wife and I just brought home our beautiful baby,” he wrote. “When we got home, I wanted my older son to hold the baby (he is fourteen), but my wife said no.

“She said she wasn’t comfortable with anyone but us holding the baby yet. I wasn’t happy about this, but I respect that, as a mom, she’s anxious about how vulnerable our baby is. So I let it go,” he then explained.

The man then continued. “Yesterday her sister came over and wanted to hold the baby. I said no, that my wife and I aren’t comfortable with anyone but us holding him yet,” he said.

“My wife then said it was fine, that her sister was a special case. I said no, that I wasn’t comfortable with it. Her sister was offended and left,” he then wrote.

“My wife is angry with me and says I was an a*****e to her sister. I think I am just being consistent. Was I an a*****e to my sister-in-law?” he asked.

The sister-in-law was offended (Credit: Pexels)

However, not many of the man’s fellow Redditors believe he is in the wrong for not allowing his sister-in-law to hold the baby.

“NTA [Not the A*****e]. Thank you for standing up for your son. He is 14, not a toddler. The day prior she was not comfortable, but now it’s fine for her sister?” one Redditor commented.

“NTA. What was the reasoning given that her sister was ‘ a special case’, and your son, who needs to bond with his new sibling, is not? I’m presuming by unattractive inference about her possibly that your wife is NOT your son’s mother,” another said.

“So, baby’s sibling can’t hold the baby, but auntie can? That’s messed up. Nta. You need to find out what’s going through your wife’s head though,” a third said.

