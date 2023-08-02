Man sparks backlash as he begs his wife to wear less ‘revealing’ and ‘skimpy’ clothing in front of his mother

A man on Reddit has been slammed after begging his wife to wear less “skimpy” clothing in front of his mother.

The man took to the Am I The A*****e subreddit to ask whether he’d been in the wrong – and his fellow Redditors were divided…

The man’s mum is shocked by his wife’s outfits (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit: Man begs wife to wear less ‘skimpy’ clothing in front of his mum

Taking to Reddit, the man explained the situation which led to a falling out with his wife. “My wife wears revealing clothes whenever she is with my family,” he wrote.

“Whenever we go [on] family outings, Dinners, etc. And I don’t mind much, but recently my mom asked me about my wife’s dressing sense! And she has a point,” he then continued.

“When we were dating she used to wear such outfits only when we were going on dates or at beaches. But now she is wearing [them] on an almost daily basis,” he then said.

He then went on to say that at a recent family function, his wife wore a mesh dress where her underwear was visible underneath.

The man clashed with his wife over the issue (Credit: Pexels)

Man clashes with wife over her outfits

The man then continued. “On a family trip with my mom, she decided to wear a micro bikini (which made my mom very uncomfortable because it was actually skimpy). But she did not care at all to at least wrap a towel around when not in the water,” he then said.

“And I lost [bleep] when recently she decided to make my mom ‘fashionable’ and took her to shopping,” he said. He then went on to say that his wife had “made” his mum wear sports bras, which left her feeling “uncomfortable”.

“I confronted my wife about it, and she said I am overreacting and that my mom also needs to open up,” he then said.

The man has divided opinion on Reddit (Credit: Pexels)

Man slammed by fellow Reddit users

Unfortunately for the man, his story had divided his fellow Redditors.

“ESH [Everyone Sucks Here]. Your wife should be able to dress the way she’s comfortable. But pushing your mom to wear clothes she’s not comfortable in and saying she needs to “loosen up” is just as bad as pushing your wife to cover up,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I’m gonna go with NTA [Not the a*****e. I don’t think it’s a big ask to not wear overly revealing clothing around conservative inlaws. If you’re dictating what she wears on a regular basis, that’s a different story,” another said.

“ESH. You knew what your wife liked to wear: you can’t act all surprised now. Presumably, you enjoyed it as you all are married now. Your wife is insensitive. You can be hot and proud of your body and still know it’s inappropriate to wear a micro bikini etc around older people,” a third said.

“From the limited information, YTA [You’re the A****e] OP [original poster]. You were fine with your wife dressing like this before you wifey’d her up. What changes now?” another asked.

