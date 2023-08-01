Grandmother sparks outrage for asking her son to ‘help with the children’ while his wife was being induced

A grandmother on Reddit has sparked outrage after revealing that she asked her son to “help with the children” while his wife was being induced.

The woman took to Reddit to make the confession – and was immediately slammed by her fellow Redditors.

Gran and Grandad were with the kids while baby number four was on the way (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit: Grandmother asks son to leave wife’s side to ‘help with the children’

A grandmother took to the Am I The A*****e subreddit recently. She wanted to know whether she’d been in the wrong for attempting to get her son to leave his wife’s side in the hospital. She wanted him to do this so he could help look after his kids. This was despite her agreeing to babysit the kids.

“I (71 female) have a son (39 male ) whose wife (36 female) gave birth to their fourth child nine months ago. All of her births have taken a long time, and she has been induced the last two times, including this one,” the grandmother explained.

“My husband (72 male) and I were babysitting the three older kids (5 male, 4 female, and 2 female). She was induced at eight in the morning, and by one in the afternoon, there was not much progress, if any at all,” she then explained. “Since the kids are a handful, I told my son he needed to come home to help for a few hours since it looked like it would take a really long time.”

The son was furious with his mother’s request (Credit: Pexels)

Son furious with grandmother over request

The grandmother then said that her son took “great offence” to her request and told her to “suck it up”. He then told his mother that he wouldn’t leave his wife’s side unless there was a medical emergency.

“I told him that the kids were their responsibility,” she said. She then told her son “they couldn’t expect us to babysit around the clock if this took days”. The son then retorted saying that they shouldn’t have offered to babysit. He then organised a babysitter for the kids and the grandmother and her husband went home.

The gran offered to babysit the next day. However, her offer was declined as her son had found someone else.

The grandmother was slammed (Credit: Pexels)

Grandmother slammed by fellow Reddit users

The grandmother then continued. “After this, they have not asked us to babysit once and have hired a sitter instead, which we feel is a waste of money, since we are available for free,” she said. “We get to see the grandkids if we visit them, but they very seldom visit us, compared to before.”

She then said that her son isn’t happy. This is because his mother didn’t allow his wife to give birth “in peace”. “My husband and I agree that they are overreacting, since she did not, in fact, give birth until seven the next morning, 23 hours after being induced, and our son could very easily have helped us with the kids for a few hours,” she said.

However, fellow Redditors weren’t impressed. “YTA [you’re the a*****e] in a major major way. You know birthing takes a long time in general but you know that your son’s wife takes longer than usual. You agreed to babysit during birth knowing these things. Asking your son to leave his laboring wife for anything short of an emergency with one of his children is a gross manipulative thing to do,” one wrote.

“YTA. Why are you surprised that your son isn’t asking you to baby sit anymore when you couldn’t fulfill the responsibility to begin with?” another asked.

“You aren’t reliable, and have made it clear you aren’t capable of babysitting for even a few hours without causing drama. Why would they ever trust you with their kids again?” an third wrote.

Read more: Woman defended for ‘rude’ outburst at fellow shopper after using disabled toilets

Is she in the wrong? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.