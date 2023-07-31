Woman defended for ‘rude’ outburst at fellow shopper after using disabled toilets

A woman on Reddit has been defended for a “rude” outburst at a fellow shopper after being told off for using the disabled toilets.

The woman took to Reddit to ask her fellow Redditors whether she’d been in the wrong for the way she’d reacted.

The woman was accosted outside the disabled toilets (Credit: ITV)

Reddit: Woman has ‘rude’ outburst at fellow shopper

A woman took to the Am I The A*****e subreddit yesterday to ask whether she’d been in the wrong for lashing out at a fellow shopper.

“I have an Ileostomy. This means that I have had my colon removed and I have a stoma. This is on my stomach and it’s where my poop comes out from into an attached bag,” the woman explained.

“You usually can’t see it and it doesn’t look as though I have any kind of disability (although it is legally classed as a disability),” she then said.

“To empty it I need to kneel by the toilet and I rinse it out with water. I fill a travel bottle up in the toilet and use this to rinse out the bag. Not rinsing is gross! Because of needing to kneel and have water on hand, I need to use the disabled toilets whenever I can,” she then continued.

Woman hits out after being slammed for using the disabled toilets

The woman then continued. “I have a radar key to get me into them – it was given to me after I had my surgery. Using a non-disabled toilet is very difficult. Hard to kneel, very little privacy and no sink on hand,” she said.

“Today I was at M&S and had to empty my bag so used the disabled toilet as usual. (FYI – almost all disabled toilets have signs on them that say ‘Not all disabilities are visible’!)” she then continued. “When I tried to come out of the toilet my way was blocked by a woman who started to berate me for using the disabled toilet. Apparently she saw me go in and had been waiting for me to come out. She was stopping me from leaving and threatening to call the staff.”

The woman then continued. “I tried to tell her that I need to use that toilet and showed her my special radar key. She just kept getting angrier and angrier and louder and louder. We had a crowd by this time!”

The woman hit back at the shopper (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit woman defended for ‘rude’ behaviour

The woman then said: “In desperation, I finally pulled up my shirt and slid my trousers down a bit and showed her my Ileostomy bag. I pointed out the sign on the door that said not all disabilities are visible.

The woman then said: “I told her she was ignorant needed to learn to mind her own business. I then told her to eff off and get out of my way.”

She then asked if she’d been in the wrong for being rude. People were quick to defend her.

“I don’t know what narrative these people have in their heads, whether or not they think they’re standing up for disabled people by being absolute [bleeps]. They’re not, not at all, they’re just showing their ignorance,” one person said, defending the woman.

“You were exactly as rude as you needed to be. NTA [Not the A*****e],” another assured the woman.

“NTA. That woman got exactly what she was asking for. She was rude, uncouth and ignorant. The only thing you did was highlight how big of an entitled [bleep] she was being,” a third said.

Read more: Man slammed for ‘insensitive’ remark to his partner about her appearance on their wedding night

What do you think? Was the woman in the wrong? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.