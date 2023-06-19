Man ‘asks for refund’ after seeing Buddha statue in a Chinese restaurant because ‘he’s a Christian’

In a recent viral video on Reddit, a man “asked for a refund” after seeing a Buddha statue in a Chinese restaurant because “he’s a Christian”.

The incident happened in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Buddha statue represents the religious teacher who founded Buddhism. But many people argued the man was in the wrong for asking for a refund after seeing the statue. The manager of the restaurant called out the man in the video for being “racist”.

The man was called out by the manager for being ‘racist’ (Credit: Pexels/stock picture)

The manager of the restaurant refused to give him the refund

In the video, the man can be heard saying: “I don’t want the food because you’ve got the Buddha there. I don’t believe in that so I don’t want that.” The manager of the restaurant is heard telling the man she can’t refund him for that, and alleged that he’s being “racist”. The man then asked for his food instead, which she agreed to give him.

Another customer is heard telling the man: “I don’t want to argue with you, but I’m a Christian too and you’re racist.” The man said it was “his faith” and “opinion”. He also told the man: “Don’t get aggressive with me.”

The other customer told him to “love thy neighbour” and informed him his opinion was wrong. Many other people on Reddit agreed, with several fellow Christians agreeing that they didn’t agree with the man’s behaviour.

There was a Buddha statue inside the restaurant (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit users ask ‘What did you expect in a Chinese restaurant?’

Many Reddit users couldn’t understand why the man was complaining, as they would expect to see a Buddha statue in a Chinese restaurant. One person wrote: “Well what did you expect in a Chinese restaurant?” Another person agreed: “Exactly. I was going to say didn’t you know it was a Chinese restaurant??”

Someone else argued: “By this logic, I’m an atheist. Can I demand refunds in restaurants when I see a cross? Can I receive money when I pass in front of a church?” Another user added: “I’m a Christian and I don’t support this moron.”

I’m a Christian and I don’t support this moron.

Other people felt bad for the man’s young son, who was seen in the video with him. One person wrote: “That poor little boy.” Another added: “Felt bad for the kid. I would have stopped engaging the adult and told the kid straight up that his dad is an idiot and to never trust what he says. When the kid got old enough he’ll look back on that moment and think that random dude at the Chinese restaurant was right.”

