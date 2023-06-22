Aunt begs nephew to not name soon-to-be-born daughter after ‘demon’

A man on Reddit has shared that his aunt has begged for his soon-to-be-born daughter not to be named after a “demon”, explaining she is “losing her mind” over the name choice.

He shared several texts from the aunt who warned her nephew about the “possible horrible, negative, spiritual effects of a name”. The man explained he isn’t close to his aunt. He added: “This is literally the first time I ever got a text from her.”

Reddit: Aunt ‘warns’ soon-to-be-born daughter has ‘demon name’

The man shared he and his wife are planning to call their daughter Lillith. It was supposed to be a secret, but after telling his mother, she told his aunt who disapproved of the name. In the texts, the aunt allegedly tells her nephew: “Maybe just name her Lily Marie? Please pray about that! A namesake is more powerful than people know! She will have her namesake forever. I understand that you are good people! And you don’t know the possible horrible negative spiritual effects of a name. I have heard many exorcists speak about this! Please talk to a good priest.”

She also reportedly wrote: “Someday your daughter will come to you when she is grown and say ‘Why did you name me after a demon!’ Even unintentionally, it can bring harm to your most beloved innocent child! I beg you, please be aware. Did you know that parents can curse their children and then they would need an exorcist to free the child from a curse.”

Lilith is a Hebrew name from a medieval Jewish text called the Alphabet of Ben Sira. Lilith is described as Adam’s first wife who disobeyed him and God, giving her demonic origins. The man explained he is a Christian himself, and that “we had a list of names that we narrowed down based on ease and how well they fit the last name”. He also explained: “My wife is from Central America so we had to choose something that her family can pronounce easily as well.” He added that he didn’t think the name was “weird or crazy”.

‘Why is she hanging out with so many exorcists?’

Many people on Reddit found the messages from the aunt over the top and encouraged the soon-to-be-parents to stick with the name they chose. One person joked: “Why is she hanging out with so many exorcists?” A second person added: “My mind immediately went to Lilith from Cheers and Frasier lol, forgot about the other namesake.”

Trust your heart and choose the name you enjoy most.

A third person also said: “Lilith is a pretty and powerful name. In some versions of her story, she wasn’t a demon. Your aunt is putting more meaning behind the name of the child than she is about how you may raise her. Kinda [bleep]ed up.” Another person added: “Lilith is a beautiful name, don’t listen to them. Trust your heart and choose the name you enjoy most.”

