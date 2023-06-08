New mum ‘kicks mother-in-law out of hospital room’ for ‘demanding change to baby’s name’

In the Reddit AITA (Am I The A*****e) section, a new mother revealed that she kicked her mother-in-law out of the hospital room shortly after she gave birth.

According to the new mum, her mother-in-law demanded she change her baby’s name! Fellow Redditors were quick to show their support.

Reddit AITA: New mum loses cool with mother-in-law

Posting in the hilarious subreddit, the new mum revealed that she had kicked her mother-in-law out of her hospital room not long after she gave birth.

“I(29F) gave birth to my son last week. My husband(32M) and I agreed to name son after my father,” she wrote.

“My father passed away when I was 14 and we were very close,” she then said. “His middle name is named after husband’s grandfather.”

She then continued, saying: “My MIL [mother-in-law] is very opinionated about everything. She has been giving us her opinion on everything for our son.

The new mum then continued. She wrote: “The day I was due, I only wanted husband there. He drove me to the hospital and MIL walks into the room and starts babbling on about the baby’s name, feeding schedules, etc.

“I kept it together as best as I could. After son was born, MIL was trying to talk husband into convincing me to change his name. She asked the nurses if she could legally change his name. She even went as far as to accuse me of controlling husband into his name,” she then said.

She then continued. She said: “I yelled at her to get out of the room and we will not be changing the name. She left and has been telling family members a different story. My husband has been sticking up for me and told her that nothing will be changed.”

She then said that if the mother-in-law continues, she will be cut off from seeing her grandson. She then asked fellow Redditors, “am I the [bleep]?”

Redditors send their support to new mum

Plenty of Redditors commented on the new mum’s post. Many informed her that she is not the a*****e.

“NTA [not the a*****] – and I would tell her this- you have one chance. you stop this madness now, you apologize for your behavior and you tell everyone else to back off- or this is literally the last you will ever hear from us and you will never see this child again. You are not the parent, you do not have a say and until you submit and accept this- there is nothing here for you,” she said.

“NTA, but you are a fool if you ever allow MIL around your kid,” another wrote. “NTA. Oh hell no! She had her chance to name the kid when she had her own. She doesn’t have naming rights to your child(ren). If she doesn’t like it, she can suck a lemon,” a third said.

“NTA. Cut her off now. She doesn’t deserve a relationship with your family,” another told her.

