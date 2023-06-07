Job applicant shocked by office’s ‘vegan-only’ food policy: ‘Can they really force this upon me?’

A Reddit user has taken to the website shocked that a job application stated that only vegan food can be eaten in the office.
The post included a screenshot from the company which read: “Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch offsite. Can you confirm you are fine with this?”
The job applicant wrote: “Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they really force this upon me or not hire me based on this?” The applicant added it is a Dog Rescue centre in a later comment.
‘They can decide to not hire you based on this’
One person on Reddit claimed that the company could choose not to hire the applicant based on this. They wrote: “Yes, they can decide to not hire you over this. There are specific characteristics they cannot base a hiring decision on… gender, religion, ethnic origin, etc… but your dietary choice is not a protected class. If they want to hire on that basis, they are free to do so.”
But people were very divided over the company’s vegan-only food policy. Some people felt it wasn’t a fair rule to have in the workplace. One person wrote: “The only way I could understand this is if it’s a vegan cafe or grocery store and they’re worried about allergens or something. And even that is a hell of a stretch. For any other kind of job, this is weird.”
I am not working in a place that tells me what I can or cannot eat.
Another person added: “I would just avoid the company. You know there is going to be all sorts of ridiculous garbage on top of all of this.” A third person agreed: “I would reply to this email saying thanks but no thanks. I am not working in a place that tells me what I can or cannot eat. Because it is a short jump from there to trying to intrude on other parts of your personal life.”
Some people defended the vegan food policy
But other people said they wouldn’t be bothered by the policy. One person wrote: “If this was a job I wanted and it paid well, I would go for it. Wouldn’t be that difficult to follow, and you could ask your coworkers for recipes. I would ask if there are any other odd policies before accepting, of course.” Another person joked: “I probably would be fine with this, since it would automatically prevent people from microwaving fish.”
A third person added: “There’s a vegan market here that has those exact same rules for employees. They don’t want to risk any cross-contamination from your lunch.” A fourth person said: “I worked at WWF and the great majority of people were vegan, out of respect I also brought vegan lunch at work. That’s called adapting to the culture. And that’s normal.”
Read more: Setting off ‘beige flags’? TikTok trend warns of boring traits putting people off dating you
Do you think the ‘vegan-only’ policy is fair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.