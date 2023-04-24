Over a third of period products get flushed down the toilet, blocking our nation’s waterways

New research has found that people still find the disposal of period products challenging.

The results revealed that over half (58%) of women have struggled to find an appropriate place to dispose of their period products. Meanwhile, 70% reveal experiences where no bin has been available.

As a result, nearly two thirds of women (65%) have had to hide used period pads or tampons in their bags until they found a suitable place. As well as that, one in four has also admitted to stashing a used period product in a dog poo bag when there has been no other disposal option.

Period products survey results

The survey, commissioned by the world’s only flushable period product Fluus, has shown that even when there is a bin available, over two-thirds of women (67%) get the ick when it comes to disposing of their used period products.

Some women have also encountered tricky situations even when they have disposed of their products appropriately. More than a quarter (26%) experienced “trash traumas”. This has been in the form of small children and dogs taking used period pads and tampons out of the bin.

Dating scenarios while menstruating have also left women feeling uncomfortable. One in 10 admitted not wanting to leave a trace of used period products at their date’s house (10%). As well as that, even more feel uncomfortable leaving them at a partner’s home (12%).

Don’t flush!

The discomfort surrounding periods and the lack of facilities is resulting in women getting rid of their used product down the toilet, despite almost all being unflushable. One in three women (37%) admitted to flushing a pad or tampon. And of those who flush, over half (52%) stated they do it monthly, with nearly a quarter (23%) finding it more convenient.

Gen X (42-57) are the biggest flushers, with 47% of British women in this age bracket admitting to having flushed a period product compared to only 20% of women aged 16-17. This is having a huge impact on Britain’s ecosystems. In fact, a third of women (33%) surveyed stated that they’d seen a period product in British waterways.

Eco-friendly Gen-Z

It’s younger consumers that are seeking more eco-friendly products. Nearly three quarters of Gen Zs (74%) think about a brand’s sustainability credentials before buying. Sustainability isn’t as much of a priority for Gen X. Only 58% admit that sustainability influences their purchasing decisions.

In terms of period care specifically, over three quarters of women in the UK (78%) are concerned about the environmental impact of their period products. This is critical as the period industry is a huge contributor of waste.

Three billion menstrual products are used each year in the UK, generating 200,000 tonnes of waste. Conventional disposable menstrual products are made from 90% plastic, and plastic products take hundreds of years to decompose. This means the waste will stay in landfill for over 500 years.

Pad that entirely disappears invented

Fluus has created a pad that disappears entirely. It’s the only period product that breaks down in the toilet, similar to loo roll. With the power of the toilet flush, Fluus pads break down into plant fibres and biodegradable materials. This means no permanent waste is left behind, as opposed to the microplastics and chemicals left by other period products.

Dr Olivia Ahn, co-founder of Fluus, said: “What do you do with a £23 billion industry – used by over half the population – that generates enough permanent waste to wrap around the planet over 1,600 times every single year? You change it. By flushing a Fluus pad, we can guarantee zero microplastics, zero period pollution, and zero permanent waste.”

Aaron Koshy, co-founder of Fluus, said: “Our waste should not outlive us. A pad that is used for 8 hours should never stick around for 500 years. We spent the last 5 years developing the only certified flushable pad that is 15% more absorbent than the market-leader, and breaks down in days, not centuries.”

