Love holidays? Check out the 10 Most Instagrammable Hotels of 2023

If you love holidays and get a serious case of envy while scrolling through idyllic snaps on social media, beat your pals at their own game with a trip to one of the 10 Most Instagrammable Hotels of 2023.

The list has been compiled by BookYourHotels.com and it’s based on the most clicked and booked hotels on the ‘Instagrammable’ search section of the website.

So whether you’re off to Ibiza, Paris, Mykonos or a little further afield this summer, there’s something to suit all tastes. We’re not sure about you, but after looking at the pictures of these little beauties, we’re off to pack our suitcase…

For private island vibes, the Seychelles is the place to be (Credit: Supplied)

10 Most Instagrammable Hotels of 2023

Cavo Tagoo in Mykonos has bagged the top spot in the list. Billed at the place to be on the Greek island, the hotel is home to breathtaking sunset views, and an amazing infinity pool and aquarium bar. Throw in chic architecture and delicious fine dining and you can easily see why so many people are clamouring to book!

A little further afield, The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island comes in second place. If you love holidays, you will absolutely adore this place. This idyllic ocean living resort has three distinct villa locations sprinkled across its azure shores. Each space features indoor-outdoor living that’s architecturally designed to blend effortlessly with the environment.

Bali, Phuket and Paris

Bali should be the next stop on your whirlwind Instagram travel trail and the Kayon Jungle Resort. It’s billed as a place where seasoned travellers can escape the hectic pace of every day life and feel renewed by the beauty of nature. This sanctuary of tropical indulgence is located within the traditional Balinese village of Bresela, 25 minutes from the cultural heart of Ubud.

A short flight away you’ll find Keemala, Phuklet. A tropical wonderland set in the rainforest of Kamala,. Traditional, luxurious villas and cottages perch above the sea in a tropical, luscious green setting. Each connected by jungle pathways which are themselves picture-worthy enough.

Rounding out the top five is Le Metropolitan in Paris. Just a few steps from the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Elysées, Le Metropolitan is a gem of contemporary architecture behind a traditional Parisian facade. The jewel in the crown is the Eiffel Suite, with stunning views of the Eiffel Tower.

Stay in the heart of the jungle at Keemala (Credit: Supplied)

Love holidays? Check out the rest of the top 10

Cancun’s Nizuc Resort & Spa is in sixth place. It’s nestled on crystal clear waters and powder white beaches. Beautifully lit of an evening and with the orange light of sunset as the day turns to night, this stunning resort is Insta ready 24/7.

Closer to home, The Royal Mansour in Marrakech is stunning. Designer Yves Saint Laurent adored Morocco, buying a house in Marrakech in 1966 and helping to put the North African country on the fashion map. For those wanting a taste of Yves Saint Laurent’s Moroccan lifestyle, there really is no better place than The Royal Mansour. The hotel is owned by the King of Morocco and took 1,200 local craftsman three years to construct.

Charge your phone and get ready to snap away at the Six Senses in the Seychelles. Coral-fringed beaches and massive granite rocks create an air of drama and beauty in this haven of perpetual summer. The resort implements sustainability practices, including growing its own food and composting waste. It also employs locals and offers educational programs to the local schools.

Fill your Insta grid with gorgeous views (Credit: Supplied)

Europe calling

Another Greek island, this time Crete and the Stella Island resort, takes ninth place on the list. It’s perfect for those looking for something with similar vibes to the Love Island villa. It’s adults only, so not suitable for families, and it is built around the one of Europe’s largest lagoon pools. The vibe is minimalist, lots of light wood and natural tones mixed with canvas and bamboo. Very on trend for Instagram grids.

Last and my no means least is The Wi-Ki-Woo in Ibiza. One of the most-snapped hotels in recent years, it’s a venue that regularly plays hosts to celebrities. Think Art Deco inspired but with a 2020s filter on it and a healthy serving of palm trees, pinks and Tiffany blue.

Rise in Instagrammable holidays

Jay Sexton, founder and director of BookYourHotels.com, said: “The ‘Instagrammable’ search option on our website has proven very popular. The way a venue or landscape looks is more important than ever.

“On holiday, we’re likely to take more pictures and want to create memories to last forever. Love it or hate it, for many people the way a resort or hotel looks on their social media is hugely important. So I think it’s important to cater for this.

“It’s interesting to see the variation, both geographically and stylistically, of the top 10 most Instagrammable hotels in the world. I’d love to visit all of them!”

