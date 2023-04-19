Biscoff KitKat Bites launch in the UK and fans are definitely not sharing them!

Biscoff KitKat Bites have landed in the UK in 90g sharing bags – but we highly suspect fans of the delicious Lotus spread will be in no mood to share!

News first broke on social media that a bite-sized new KitKat snack was winging its way into supermarkets. KitKat Biscoff Bites are delicious bite-sized pieces of KitKat with a smooth chocolatey centre that’s studded with Biscoff and crispy wafer pieces.

Brits have been running to the shops to buy them, and you’ll be pleased to hear that all good supermarkets – including Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Iceland – are selling them. A 90g bag costs £1.35 – and it’s entirely up to you if you share them.

New to the UK, KitKat® Bites with Lotus Biscoff! Deliciously bite-sized chocolate pieces with an indulgent Lotus Biscoff centre and crispy wafer pieces. 🍫 🤤 pic.twitter.com/imB042Ig9p — KITKAT (@KITKAT) April 18, 2023

Biscoff fans react to new KitKat Bites

Fans of the spread on social media couldn’t wait to try them – and many were quick to declare their love for the new sweet treat.

One declared: “I LOVE BISCOFF KITKAT. I LOVE THE BISCOFF. I LOVE THE KITKAT. BISCOFF. KITKAT. YUMMY. IN. MY. TUMMY.”

I am finishing work, getting in my car, driving to Tesco, buying these, driving home and eating the whole damn pack!

“OMG!” another fan declared. “We need to try these!” said a third.

Another echoed our thoughts as they stated: “No one is sharing that bag, let’s be honest.” And they weren’t alone in sharing the same sentiment: “I am finishing work, getting in my car, driving to Tesco, buying these, driving home and eating the whole damn pack!”

New KitKat Biscoff Bites are now on sale in the UK (Credit: Tesco)

One shopper ‘left disappointed’

Not everyone felt the same though, with one Tesco shopper leaving a negative review for the new treats. But that just means there’ll be more bags free for us to scoff!

They stated: “I was really looking forward to trying these, as they were two of my favourite things… Biscoff and KitKat, but I was left disappointed.” They then explained why: “Very small pieces that have rice crispies, not wafer pieces, in Biscoff spread. I didn’t think there was much taste either. I’ll stick to the Caramel KitKat in future, they are very yummy, far better than these little bits.”

Read more: TikTok made me do it! One in four Brits regret social media impulse buys

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.