Woman who ‘died for three minutes’ shares shock details on what she saw and felt

The woman from America shared her experiences on TikTok recently.

It was a really hot day when the Woman ‘died’ (Credit: Pixabay)

A woman on TikTok has revealed what she saw and felt after being pronounced dead for “three minutes”. The woman’s life hung in the balance during a very hot day in the summer.

She recalled how the temperature soared to 32 degrees. With the high humidity, the temperature soon became “unbearable”.

The woman then started to experience nausea, dizziness, and exhaustion, before she collapsed on her sofa.

The 36-year-old was then rushed to the hospital and doctors pronounced her dead for three minutes. They said that she was the culprit of heatstroke.

In a bid to raise awareness, the woman has shared her story on TikTok. Her video has since been viewed 191,000 times.

“I had experienced an extreme fear of dying prior to this incident, but when it actually happened, I had zero fear,” she told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

She then went on to say that prior to collapsing, she felt “lethargic” and her mouth was “bone dry”. After going outside to smoke, she realised she was in trouble and headed back inside, before collapsing.

She said she remembered passing out and making a “gurgling” sound before falling unconscious.

The woman woke up in hospital (Credit: Pexels)

The woman then continued. She said: “Everything must have happened in a matter of moments, but it felt like much longer and this profound feeling of utter sickness hit me like a tonne of bricks.

“My head felt like it was inflating, yet my entire body as if it was shrinking. I had never known anything like it before. It made me completely OK with dying because I wanted to sleep forever. “Then, everything went black and that was the moment I knew I was about to pass away,” she then continued.

The woman was born with Wolff Parkinsons’ White and postural tachycardia syndrome. These both cause abnormalities with increased heart rate. Intense heat can trigger episodes of illness for her.

