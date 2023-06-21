Doctor explains ‘toxic air fryer’ theory: ‘If you have one, you need to watch this video’

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen a theory circulating that your air fryer is “toxic” due to the “forever chemicals” it can leave in your body.

A doctor on the social media site, Dr Karan Raj, responded to the theory, and explained the real risks from so-called “forever chemicals”. He also explained how to prevent any potential health issues from your air fryer.

There’s a theory that your air fryer could make you sick (Credit: 123RF Images)

What is the ‘toxic air fryer’ theory on TikTok?

In the original video that Dr Raj responded to, a TikTok user wrote: “Found out air fryers are toxic because of the material used to make them. They can leave forever chemicals in your body and alter your DNA. But that was your go-to, to make your yum yum salmon and crispy broccoli.”

To sum up, people are worried the non-stick coating in the basket of an air-fryer can make you sick. The concern is chemicals such as BPAs and PFOAs can stay in your body and alter your DNA. But Dr Raj has shut this down as “scare-mongering”. He explained: “If you have an air fryer, you need to watch this video. The biggest worry from fear-mongers centres around the non-stick materials also known as ‘forever chemicals’.”

He listed examples such as “PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, BPA”. Dr Raj continued: “In less scientific terms, proprietary materials like Teflon. Well, un-fun fact, every time you sit down to eat, microplastics float from the air and land in your food. Or, are already part of your food, invisibly becoming part of your stir-fry or cacao e pepe.”

Dr Ranj explained you can still enjoy your air-fried food (Credit: Pexels)

‘It’s only really an issue if the material is damaged’

Studies have previously shown that non-stick coatings are generally as safe as the rest of your environment, so the good news is that we’re safe to continue enjoying our air-fried goodies.

Dr Ranj went on to explain that toxic chemicals can only cause harm if the material is damaged. He added: “When it comes to air fryers the worries about toxic chemicals leeching into your food is only really an issue if the material is damaged. So as long as you don’t plan to eat the lining of your air fryer, you’ll be fine.”

Please continue to responsibly enjoy your air-fried goods!

The doctor also shared advice on how to avoid damaging your air fryer, adding: “Just try to minimise how much damage and scratching there is to the non-stick coating. Clean it safely and avoid using abrasive scrubbing tools. Use wood or silicone utensils, and use liners. And if you’re really worried about the non-stick coating you can use a ceramic or stainless steel air fryer. Please continue to responsibly enjoy your air-fried goods!”

