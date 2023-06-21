Lifestyle

Doctor explains ‘toxic air fryer’ theory: ‘If you have one, you need to watch this video’

People are worried about 'forever chemicals'

By Réiltín Doherty

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen a theory circulating that your air fryer is “toxic” due to the “forever chemicals” it can leave in your body.

A doctor on the social media site, Dr Karan Raj, responded to the theory, and explained the real risks from so-called “forever chemicals”. He also explained how to prevent any potential health issues from your air fryer.

White air fryer with food inside
There’s a theory that your air fryer could make you sick (Credit: 123RF Images)

What is the ‘toxic air fryer’ theory on TikTok?

In the original video that Dr Raj responded to, a TikTok user wrote: “Found out air fryers are toxic because of the material used to make them. They can leave forever chemicals in your body and alter your DNA. But that was your go-to, to make your yum yum salmon and crispy broccoli.”

To sum up, people are worried the non-stick coating in the basket of an air-fryer can make you sick. The concern is chemicals such as BPAs and PFOAs can stay in your body and alter your DNA. But Dr Raj has shut this down as “scare-mongering”. He explained: “If you have an air fryer, you need to watch this video. The biggest worry from fear-mongers centres around the non-stick materials also known as ‘forever chemicals’.”

@dr.karanrToxic air fryers?!♬ original sound – Dr Karan Raj

He listed examples such as “PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, BPA”. Dr Raj continued: “In less scientific terms, proprietary materials like Teflon. Well, un-fun fact, every time you sit down to eat, microplastics float from the air and land in your food. Or, are already part of your food, invisibly becoming part of your stir-fry or cacao e pepe.”

Doctor with folded arms
Dr Ranj explained you can still enjoy your air-fried food (Credit: Pexels)

‘It’s only really an issue if the material is damaged’

Studies have previously shown that non-stick coatings are generally as safe as the rest of your environment, so the good news is that we’re safe to continue enjoying our air-fried goodies.

Dr Ranj went on to explain that toxic chemicals can only cause harm if the material is damaged. He added: “When it comes to air fryers the worries about toxic chemicals leeching into your food is only really an issue if the material is damaged. So as long as you don’t plan to eat the lining of your air fryer, you’ll be fine.”

Please continue to responsibly enjoy your air-fried goods!

The doctor also shared advice on how to avoid damaging your air fryer, adding: “Just try to minimise how much damage and scratching there is to the non-stick coating. Clean it safely and avoid using abrasive scrubbing tools. Use wood or silicone utensils, and use liners. And if you’re really worried about the non-stick coating you can use a ceramic or stainless steel air fryer. Please continue to responsibly enjoy your air-fried goods!”

Read more: Virus that kills almost half of those it infects ‘highly likely’ to arrive in UK

YouTube video player

Do you own an air fryer? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Health TikTok

Trending Articles

Jonnie Irwin looking serious on GMB
Jonnie Irwin’s heartfelt apology to his wife as he told her of fading health
Phillip Schofield wearing sunglasses
Phillip Schofield breaks cover for first time since bombshell interviews as he celebrates his mum’s 87th birthday
Paul O'Grady looks concerned
This Morning regular breaks silence on ‘filling Paul O’Grady’s shoes’ on For The Love of Dogs
EastEnders' Theo, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders fans all saying the same thing about Theo after he gives Lily money
Janette Manrara and Aljaz on the red carpet
Janette Manrara drops baby bombshell as she admits to ‘little secret’ with husband Aljaž
Woman in hospital bed / light shining through clouds
Woman who ‘died for three minutes’ shares shock details on what she saw and felt