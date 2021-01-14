M&S has got saucy with its Valentine’s 2021 range, with Love Whips and a Love Sausage on the menu this February 14!

Yes, with Valentine’s Day 2021 a mere month away, it’s time to start dropping hints and shopping for your significant other.

M&S has come up with a cracking range and, as well as the more saucily named items, there is of course something for the die-hard Percy Pig fan.

There’s a Percy Pig tin for fans of the pink pig (Credit: M&S)

What’s in the M&S Valentine’s 2021 offering?

We have to admit, the unveiling of the range has most definitely got us in the mood for love.

And, with money tight for many this year, gifts start at just £1.50.

A double whammy of Percy goodies have immediately caught our greedy eye.

Flowers and sweets are surely the way to a Percy fan’s heart (Credit: M&S)

Pick from the Valentine’s Day Tin, £5, or the Percy & Penny Gift Bag, £20.

The tin features Percy-shaped vanilla biscuits sandwiched together with a Percy-flavoured filling.

They come in a cute keepsake tin, that also has a pair of heart-shaped head boppers.

The gift bag contains gorgeous pink roses and matricaria flowers that match the flower in Penny’s hair.

And no gift bag would be complete without a packet of Percy and Penny sweets, of course!

The store has got saucy with its Love Whips (Credit: M&S)

What other sweets and chocolates are on sale?

Plenty!

Let’s start with the most saucy product launches.

M&S has launched a pack of three Love Whips – an update on the Walnut Whip.

They cost £1.50 and contain strawberry-flavoured mallow encased in a milk chocolate whirl.

The Love Sausage returns, this time in sweetie form (although we have it on good authority that the meaty version will return soon too!).

There’s a box of delicious-looking truffles on sale for a tenner (Credit: M&S)

For now, satisfy yourself with the Love Sausage… Dogs – a box of cola-flavoured gummy sweets in the shape of sausage dogs for £2.

This year is all about making the most out of those little moments, and this Valentine’s Day is no exception.

There’s also a gorgeous box of heart-shaped truffles with salted caramel and Marc de Champagne flavoured truffles for a tenner.

Pink beer is officially a thing (Credit: M&S)

Is there any new Valentine’s booze?

There is indeed!

M&S has launches a rosé lager, brewed with classic hops and hibiscus flowers, that retails at £2.50 per 750ml bottle.

You can also sip on some pink bubbles with the store’s Conte Priuli Oro Rosa Prosecco Rosé, £10 for 750ml.

No matter what the occasion, we’re always in the mood for pink fizz (Credit: M&S)

What has M&S said about its Valentine’s 2021 range?

“This year is all about making the most out of those little moments, and this Valentine’s Day is no exception – more special than ever as we get a chance to show loved ones just how much we care,” a rep commented.

All items – other than flowers – are available in store now, so be sure to head to the Valentine’s aisle if you’re popping to M&S to do your weekly shop.

Flowers launch in store on February 11.

