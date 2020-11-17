M&S has launched Christmas-themed face masks and Brits are entirely divided.

While some have said they are “fully on board” with the idea, others aren’t keen.

In fact, some have even gone so far as to suggest they’re going to boycott the high street favourite as a result of the product.

The M&S Christmas face masks are on sale now and, seeing as we have to wear one, it might as well be festive, right?

Wrong, it seems!

Festive face masks for all the family are now on sale at M&S (Credit: M&S)

What did M&S say about the Christmas face masks?

After M&S announced the news on Instagram, Brits reacted.

And it wasn’t with festive glee.

“HO HO HO! Our Christmas-themed face coverings have arrived just in time for the festive season,” said the post.

“This is definitely not something we thought would be on our gift lists this time last year….”

And so, it seems, it won’t be on every Brit’s Christmas gift list this year either.

I wondered when the hideous festive mask would make an appearance. I can guarantee it won’t be on my gift list.

“I wondered when the hideous festive mask would make an appearance,” said one. “I can guarantee it won’t be on my gift list.”

‘Awful gift’

“Absolutely,” another agreed. “What an awful gift.”

“How sad this world has become,” declared another.

“Please DON’T GIVE ME A face cover for Christmas. It’s the last thing I want in 2020,” another commented.

“We shall now unfollow M&S,” another declared.

“The most depressing item to promote as a gift – a face mask,” another said. “What a shame.”

The masks come in a range of designs (Credit: M&S)

How much are they?

However, many seemed to like the masks, which come in both adult and kiddie sizes.

They cost £9.50 for a set of three and come in a variety of Christmas designs, including a Santa beard and a snowman, complete with carrot nose.

The ho ho ho design has proved so popular it’s sold out, with M&S promising they will be restocked soon.

“Raise a chuckle with these reusable and washable Christmas face coverings,” the blurb on the store’s website reads.

“Made from pure 2-ply cotton with a 200 thread count, they’re breathable and soft against the skin. Complete with an antibacterial finish which lasts for up to 40 washes.

“Elastic ear loops with adjustable toggles help you find the best fit,” the description concludes.

‘These look good!’

“I bought two packs to accommodate extended family at Christmas,” said one fan. “Walks in the Lake District and feeling festive wearing these masks. Great!”

“Ooooh these look good!” said another.

“I’ve ordered them already,” another happy shopper confirmed.

“So cool. Can’t wait to get some,” posted another.

“I am fully on board,” declared another festive mask fan.

