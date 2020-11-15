Gemma Collins thrills fans as she cashes in on fame with £12 Christmas baubles

Gemma Collins isn’t letting a pandemic stopping her from cashing in this Christmas.

The Diva Forever star, 39, is offering all sorts of Christmas goodies for sale this year.

Though many come with a rather steep price tag. The TOWIE star turned apparent businesswoman has an entire section on her official website dedicated to holiday presents.

There’s a Gemma Collins jigsaw for £24.99, Christmas baubles emblazoned with Gem’s infamous sayings for £12.99 and even Christmas cards for a whopping £7 each.

Gemma is making the most of her fame! (Credit: ITV)

She even took to her Instagram account to promote her business endeavours.

Sharing in view of her some two million Instagram followers, she shared a video of herself blowing a kiss to the camera as she shows off the gifts.

And in a follow up snap she claims the baubles are on the verge of selling out.

Featuring a festive bauble that says ‘I’m claustrophobic Darren!’ she explained: “The fabulous LIMITED EDITION baubles are selling FAST do not miss the MUST HAVE BAUBLES for you this Christmas!!!! #GCSTYLE.”

Gemma has earned a fortune during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

Dozens of her loyal fans said they’d like one, as well as urged their mates to buy one too.

In fact, Gemma has earned a pretty penny this year.

The Sun reported that the star’s earnings skyrocketed in 2020 – despite lockdown.

Their findings showed that Gemma Collins Ltd is worth £253,000 and “she has £226,585” in the bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins)

The paper also revealed that she paid herself £98,000 in dividends.

Her high earnings are thanks to her hit reality show Diva In Lockdown as well as from sales of her online shop.

In addition to her Xmas gift offerings, she also sells plus-size clothing, her own perfume and various other Gemma Collins themed fan memorabilia.

But she says she’s generous with her money, and even says she’s known to drop envelopes full of cash in strangers letter boxes.



Speaking to The Sun, she claimed: “I am known to put envelopes through people’s doors as a surprise at Christmas as a little gift, but I do it to people who need it the most.”

And The GC also regularly uses her social media platforms to promote worthy causes. For example, she recently visited Tower Hill Stables, an animal sanctuary, and promoted their good work.

