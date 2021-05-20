The M&S caterpillar cake war shows no sign of letting up thanks to a rather cheeky Instagram unveiling by Aldi.
Of course, the two supermarkets are heading to court over their respective caterpillar cakes.
M&S claims that Aldi copied Colin the Caterpillar when it launched Cuthbert the Caterpillar.
And now the budget supermarket has stoked the flames of an already-burning fire.
M&S caterpillar cake war: What has Aldi done?
Aldi’s latest Instagram post features three cake jars.
And, while they look entirely delicious, the idea isn’t exactly original.
M&S launched three cake jars recently – one of which is based on its famous Colin the Caterpillar cake.
The second flavour is Raspberry Ripple – layers of madeira sponge, sweet raspberry jam, creamy vanilla buttercream and freeze-dried raspberry pieces.
And finally there’s the Trillionaire’s Cake jar – layers of madeira sponge with salted caramel sauce, chocolate ganache, milk chocolate shortcake balls and fudge pieces.
Now Aldi has unveiled a trio of cake jars – and one of them just happens to look suspiciously like the M&S Colin one.
What did Aldi say about the cake jars?
The budget supermarkets cake jars are actually a how-to recipe, so you can make them at home.
They come in three flavours – Toffee & Cuthbert Jar, Lemon & Cuthbert Jar and Strawberry & Cream Cuthbert Jar.
Posting the recipe cards to Instagram, Aldi also shared a picture of the finished cake jars.
It said: “Ready to take your Caterpillar Cake love to the next level?
“These Caterpillar Jars are the perfect treat for when you want a little more than just a slice.
“Easy to make and perfect for entertaining, go on give them a try!”
How did caterpillar cake lovers react?
The tongue-in-cheek post was met with disbelief – and a lot of laughter – from followers.
One said: “Naaaaaaaah you’re taking the [bleep] now! And I was all team Aldi.”
Another said: “Aldi doesn’t know when to stop,” adding the crying with laughter emoji.
“The war is on!” another laughed.
“Let the beef commence,” said another.
“Aldi at it again haha…. M&S do these jars too!” laughed another Aldi fan.
“Aldi did not go there!” laughed another.
