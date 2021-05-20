M&S caterpillar cake war with Aldi hotting up
M&S caterpillar cake war: Aldi stokes flames as it unveils copycat cake jars

Tongue-in-cheek post has been met with much laughter on social media

By Nancy Brown

The M&S caterpillar cake war shows no sign of letting up thanks to a rather cheeky Instagram unveiling by Aldi.

Of course, the two supermarkets are heading to court over their respective caterpillar cakes.

M&S claims that Aldi copied Colin the Caterpillar when it launched Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

And now the budget supermarket has stoked the flames of an already-burning fire.

M&S caterpillar cake jars
The cake jars were launched at Marks and Spencer recently (Credit: M&S)

M&S caterpillar cake war: What has Aldi done?

Aldi’s latest Instagram post features three cake jars.

And, while they look entirely delicious, the idea isn’t exactly original.

M&S launched three cake jars recently – one of which is based on its famous Colin the Caterpillar cake.

The second flavour is Raspberry Ripple – layers of madeira sponge, sweet raspberry jam, creamy vanilla buttercream and freeze-dried raspberry pieces.

And finally there’s the Trillionaire’s Cake jar – layers of madeira sponge with salted caramel sauce, chocolate ganache, milk chocolate shortcake balls and fudge pieces.

Now Aldi has unveiled a trio of cake jars – and one of them just happens to look suspiciously like the M&S Colin one.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aldi UK (@aldiuk)

What did Aldi say about the cake jars?

The budget supermarkets cake jars are actually a how-to recipe, so you can make them at home.

They come in three flavours – Toffee & Cuthbert Jar, Lemon & Cuthbert Jar and Strawberry & Cream Cuthbert Jar.

Posting the recipe cards to Instagram, Aldi also shared a picture of the finished cake jars.

It said: “Ready to take your Caterpillar Cake love to the next level?

“These Caterpillar Jars are the perfect treat for when you want a little more than just a slice.

“Easy to make and perfect for entertaining, go on give them a try!”

M&S caterpillar cake
Colin the Caterpillar has been an M&S staple for decades (Credit: M&S)

How did caterpillar cake lovers react?

The tongue-in-cheek post was met with disbelief – and a lot of laughter – from followers.

One said: “Naaaaaaaah you’re taking the [bleep] now! And I was all team Aldi.”

Another said: “Aldi doesn’t know when to stop,” adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“The war is on!” another laughed.

“Let the beef commence,” said another.

“Aldi at it again haha…. M&S do these jars too!” laughed another Aldi fan.

“Aldi did not go there!” laughed another.

