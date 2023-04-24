Morrisons ‘becomes first supermarket to ration sales’ amid shortage warnings

Morrisons have become the first supermarket to ration sales amid shortage warnings, it has been reported.

It comes following news from earlier this year that food shortages in UK shops could drag on until at least May.

Morrisons has put a limit on vegetable sales (Credit: Shutterstock)

Morrisons to ration sales amid shortage warnings

It has been reported that Morrison’s has become the first UK shop to start rationing the sales of peppers. Shoppers are now only allowed to buy two packs of peppers per customer.

The pepper shortages has reportedly been put down to poor weather in Spain, where they’re grown. Poor weather in parts of Europe and Africa was blamed on shortages earlier this year. Shoppers were warned at the time that shortages of some fruit and vegetables could drag on until at least May.

Peppers are in short supply (Credit: Pixabay)

Pepper shortages at Morrisons

Morrisons isn’t the only supermarket to be struggling with pepper shortages. Waitrose is also feeling the impact of the shortages, with stock reportedly running low and shelves left empty.

Earlier this year, Aldi and Tesco were forced to limit peppers. Tomatoes were also affected by the cold weather abroad too. Farmers also warned retailers that they weren’t paying enough to grow supplies, further impacting the number of stock being grown.

Tomatoes were in short supply earlier this year (Credit: Pixabay)

Shortages to last until May?

Back in February, Lee Stiles, secretary of the Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA), spoke to the BBC about the shortages.

“The majority of tomatoes, peppers, and aubergines are not going to be around in big volumes until May,” he said.

In the same month, a sign in one Morrisons store read: “Availability across our tomato range has been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions across Spain and Morocco. The current shortage is likely to improve within a couple of weeks.”

Shoppers should also expect possible toilet paper shortages too.

