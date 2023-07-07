Llama dressed as groomsman at wedding
Lifestyle

Llama dressed as a groomsman attending a wedding is the joy we all need in our lives right now

*Adds to wedding Pinterest board immediately*

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Need an extra groomsman at your wedding? Why not hire a llama?

Yes, you read that right. One US couple made sure their wedding was a day to remember last month as they welcomed a llama dressed in a tux as a last-minute addition to the bridal party.

By the looks of the photos, J the llama and his fellow guests had a whale of a time.

Llama on its own
Ever heard of a llama as a groomsman? (Credit: Llama Adventures)

J the llama makes the perfect groomsman

The dashing llama in question was hired from Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas.

Buffalo Creek Llamas has been around since 1999 in Arcade, NY. They set up Llama Adventures in 2022. Out of the 34 llamas on their farm, J was the lucky llama to get the wedding invite.

Scott Dyke of Llama Adventures told us how the idea came about.

“In this particular case it was a the bride’s mother who ordered the llama for the wedding. It was a surprise for the rest of the wedding party,” he explained.

Llama with bride and groom
J the llama definitely stole the show! (Credit: Lllama Adventures)

The wedding took place at Maison Albion in Albion, NY.

Scott shared the cute reason behind the slightly random idea: “Apparently it is the bride’s dream to someday have a llama farm so hence, a llama for the wedding.”

The unexpected arrival was a big hit with guests at the wedding, who were soon all queuing up to have their photo taken with him.

J the llama with his fellow groomsmen
The best groomsman of them all (Credit: Lllama Adventures)

It was clearly love at first sight for the bride in particular, who gave him a special role.

“It was the bride’s request that J be a groomsman so when it was time for the ceremony J stood in as groomsman,” Scott said.

As well as weddings, Llama Adventures also offer other services such as adopt-a-llama, educational programs and their most popular offering: llama hikes. Get us to America ASAP!

Read more: McDonald’s launches wedding menu with burger and nuggets package starting at just £185!

YouTube video player

Will you be booking a llama for your wedding? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know. 

Related Topics

Pets Weddings

Trending Articles

Fern Britten being interviewed and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Fern Britton addresses This Morning return following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan issued marriage warning as their careers take a hit
Matt Willis and Emma Willis
Matt Willis admits wife Emma still finds aspects of his behaviour ’triggering’ following relapse
Fiona Phillips talking on This Morning
Fiona Phillips expresses ‘heartbreak’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘This disease has ravaged my family’
Coronation Street's Bertie, Gemma, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bertie dies after Gemma makes a huge mistake?
Prince Harry looking unhappy
Prince Harry won’t return to the UK for royal events – but will come back for one important reason