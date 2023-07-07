Llama dressed as a groomsman attending a wedding is the joy we all need in our lives right now

Need an extra groomsman at your wedding? Why not hire a llama?

Yes, you read that right. One US couple made sure their wedding was a day to remember last month as they welcomed a llama dressed in a tux as a last-minute addition to the bridal party.

By the looks of the photos, J the llama and his fellow guests had a whale of a time.

Ever heard of a llama as a groomsman? (Credit: Llama Adventures)

J the llama makes the perfect groomsman

The dashing llama in question was hired from Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas.

Buffalo Creek Llamas has been around since 1999 in Arcade, NY. They set up Llama Adventures in 2022. Out of the 34 llamas on their farm, J was the lucky llama to get the wedding invite.

Scott Dyke of Llama Adventures told us how the idea came about.

“In this particular case it was a the bride’s mother who ordered the llama for the wedding. It was a surprise for the rest of the wedding party,” he explained.

J the llama definitely stole the show! (Credit: Lllama Adventures)

The wedding took place at Maison Albion in Albion, NY.

Scott shared the cute reason behind the slightly random idea: “Apparently it is the bride’s dream to someday have a llama farm so hence, a llama for the wedding.”

The unexpected arrival was a big hit with guests at the wedding, who were soon all queuing up to have their photo taken with him.

The best groomsman of them all (Credit: Lllama Adventures)

It was clearly love at first sight for the bride in particular, who gave him a special role.

“It was the bride’s request that J be a groomsman so when it was time for the ceremony J stood in as groomsman,” Scott said.

As well as weddings, Llama Adventures also offer other services such as adopt-a-llama, educational programs and their most popular offering: llama hikes. Get us to America ASAP!

