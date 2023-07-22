Hairy TikTok influencer
Lifestyle

Influencer embraces natural body hair in bikini pics – and doesn’t care what critics think

She doesn't care what haters have to say

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

An American influencer has said that she “loves” showing off her body hair and doesn’t pay attention to what trolls have to say.

Martina, better known by her TikTok name martina_peach, amasses hundreds of thousands of likes for her videos flaunting her stunning body, usually in bikinis and underwear.

But there’s something in particular that makes her stand out – she’s not afraid for people to see her natural body hair. In fact, she’s all for showing it off.

TikTok influencer body hair
Martina definitely embraces her body hair (Credit: TikTok)

Influencer’s body hair proves controversial

Martina’s videos have made her the target of some negativity online.

Below her latest TikTok video, there were some hate comments.

“What about the smell when you sweat?” one person asked.

Another commenter suggested she needed “a lawnmower.”

@martina_peach #spicycreator #naturegirls #hairycreator #hairygirl #bodyhair #bodyhairisnatural #bodyhairpositivity #bodyhairisnormal #bodyhairdontcare #bodyhairmyway #armpit #armpithair #armpithairisnatural #hairy #hairygirl #hairygirldontcare #naturalbeauty #naturalgirl ♬ original sound – emily 🙂

But Martina doesn’t seem fazed by trolls.

“I really hope they free themselves from that negativity,” she said.

She suggested: “People just aren’t used to seeing someone hairy doing well.”

People just aren’t used to seeing someone hairy doing well

Perhaps surprisingly, Martina told us: “I mostly receive compliments”. This is certainly reflected in her comments, where there seems to be an outpouring of love for the influencer.

“Beautiful!” seems to be the most frequent comment on her videos.

Another fan recently told her: “I love it, natural is better.”

Somebody else also sent her words of encouragement: “Absolutely stunning, keep your body hair growing.”

TikToker shows off body hair
Martina has earnt herself many fans (Credit: TikTok)

Martina expressed hope that her videos might inspire other women to embrace their natural body hair like she does.

I hope that this can help many women feel free themselves

“I just love sharing the reality and naturalness of my body. Every day I feel more beautiful and embraced.” She said, “I sincerely hope from the bottom of my heart that this can help many women feel free themselves.”

YouTube video player

