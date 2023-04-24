Iceland Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne
‘I tried Iceland’s new Yorkshire Pudding-filled Lasagne and it’s the taste combo the world needs’

Social media has been loving the carb-y combo!

By Rebecca Carter

Iceland recently unveiled a Yorkshire Pudding-filled Lasagne and, let me tell you, it’s the taste combo everyone needs to try.

I took a trip to the popular supermarket chain to see for myself what all the hype was about online. And I wasn’t disappointed!

As the packaging shows, it’s become a hit on social media thanks to its unusual combination of two popular foods. So, what’s my verdict on the Iceland special?

Iceland Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne
Iceland’s Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne has been a hit on social media (Credit: ED!)

Iceland’s new Yorkshire Pudding-filled Lasagne

It featured a large Yorkshire pudding with the lasagne filling inside. It was a decent-sized portion, although recommended for one person.

The actual lasagne part had a few layers, filled with pasta sauce and minced meat. On top of the lasagne, it also had breadcrumbs which were delish.

Iceland Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne
Yum! (Credit: ED!)

Overall, I loved the meal and thought it was a great combination. I’ve tried many lasagnes and of course the Yorkshire pudding is a staple on a roast dinner, so the pair combined was perfect. I also thought the price of £4 was great considering how big the portion was.

Although I don’t think it’s a perfect 10/10, I won’t hesitate to go and pick it up again!

Iceland Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne
Would you try this? (Credit: ED!)

In the world of unusual food combos, the Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne isn’t the strangest I’ve seen out there.

One which has taken TikTok by storm in the past few months is the pickle challenge. It involves a whole kit, including a large pickle, fruit roll-ups, hot sauce, chilli powder and crisps or sweets.

The challenge sees people wrapping the pickle in a fruit roll-up and then stuffing it with either sweets or crisps, before drizzling the sauce and sprinkling the powder on top.

Iceland Yorkshire pudding-filled lasagne
Look at the sauce! (Credit: ED!)

The combo has sparked many reactions online – some people love it, others hate the taste.

Other weird combos which I’ve seen online are McDonald’s fries dipped in McFlurry ice cream or a milkshake, chocolate and crips together and apple and cheese.

Would you try any of these?!

