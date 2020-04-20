How is Katie Price's mum? Amy was diagnosed with terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Katie Price opens up about her mum's health on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight (April 20.).

Amy was sadly diagnosed with terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

The news has been particularly difficult for the star, who is incredibly close to her mother.

Katie Price and her mum Amy are very close (Credit: WENN)

How is Katie Price's mum?

Amy Price is currently self-quarantining because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Katie has not been able to see her properly for some time now as she is considered especially vulnerable due to her lung condition.

"My mum is dying and the last time I saw her was two weeks ago. I couldn't even go in the house."

"I was in the garden and she was in the conservatory," the star explained to Closer.

"But I've got to keep away because she would literally die if she got it [coronavirus]."

However, they are in regular contact over the phone.

Katie's son Harvey has Prader–Willi syndrome which means he is also at a high risk of dying from COVID-19.

This means Katie has not been able to see her other children Junior, Princess, Jett or Bunny either.

"It's hard, but I've got FaceTime. In that respect I'm struggling - it's been a month since I've seen them. But I can't risk Harvey," she told new! magazine.

Amy has opened up about her health battle (Credit: ITV)

Is Amy Price's condition terminal?

Katie has confirmed that her mother is dying.

Following her diagnosis, she was given a three to five year life expectancy by doctors.

Treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis includes a lung transplant.

After hearing her mum had the condition, she offered to give one of her lungs – but Amy refused.

"She wouldn't ever let me because I have kids but it's not that easy," Katie revealed on Loose Women.

"There's not that many on the transplant list, they have to wait until you're nearly dead."

What has Amy said about her condition?

Amy discussed her condition on Loose Women last year after meeting with doctors to discuss the possibility of lung transplant.

"They keep an eye on me, my lung function tests have dropped a little bit," she said, "but that’s to be expected with what I have got because it is a progressive illness.

"But they do all the tests on the other organs in your body to prepare you for when they think you need a transplant.

"What they do is that they look at everything to make sure you can cope with it – your heart, liver and your kidneys and all that – and they are still 100 percent, they are fine.

"So at the moment they go, 'You are too healthy, go and enjoy yourself. And come back in six months.'"

Amy also made the decision last year to live in Spain during the winter months.

'The warmer weather makes me feel much better. If I go walking in the U.K. I do 2,000 steps whereas in Spain I can do 10,000 steps and I don't cough," she added.

Tell us what you think and leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.