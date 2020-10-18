Halloween Jammie Dodgers have gone on sale at B&M and they are filled with oozing green “slime”.

Sweet Reviews UK posted the find to Instagram and the post was soon flooded with comments.

“OMG yum!” said one soon-to-be fan.

“Got to try these!” said another.

We must admit, they do appear to be more treat than trick as October 31 approaches.

Halloween Jammie Dodgers are on sale now (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

Halloween Jammie Dodgers on sale now

Posting three pictures of the biscuits to Instagram, Sweet Reviews UK said: “This has been a hard review for us as we aren’t sure how much you can critique a product that is only 49p?!”

Of the Gooey Apple Slime Edition Jammie Dodgers, they added: “It’s an absolute bargain!”

The review continued: “We really liked the idea of an apple-flavoured jam as it’s something a bit different to the mainstream same old flavours we are seeing appearing on the market. ⠀

“We also think they look great for Halloween. They really look like slime!” the post added.

They’re a great product if you’re looking for some Halloween-inspired treats for a small family get together.

However, then came the somewhat disappointing news: “For us though the most important part, the apple flavour, just wasn’t there!

“It just tasted like sweet jam with a tiny hint of green apple but we really had to search hard to even pick out any resemblance of a flavour.”

The review concluded: “So they’re a great product if you’re looking for some Halloween-inspired treats for a small family get together. Not so great if you love apple-flavoured products.”

The biscuits ooze green goo (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

What do Jammie Dodger fans say about the biscuits?

However, that didn’t deter a lot of Jammie Dodger fans.

“Need to find these!” said one.

Another commented: “I like the sound of these!”

A third said: “They are different!”

“OMG I’ve never seen these!” another added.

What’s more, they only cost 49p a packet (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

Others commented with several of the drooling emojis.

Where can I get them – and how much?

If you want to get your hands on them, pop along to your local B&M store and prepare to get a packet of biscuits and change from 50p!

