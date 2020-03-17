Coronavirus crisis: British firms urged to follow France's lead as posh perfume factories are used to make free hand sanitiser

With the coronavirus pandemic and stockpiling in full swing, many essential items are missing from our supermarket shelves.

We've all heard the reports about toilet paper, pasta and antibacterial hand gel being in short supply.

Well posh perfume houses over in France have come up with a solution – for the latter, at least.

And the public have called for British firms to follow suit and do the same.

French perfume houses are now making hand sanitiser for free for the authorities in a bid to fight coronavirus (Credit: Unsplash)

The likes of Christian Dior and Givenchy are set to use perfume production lines to make hand sanitiser and give it to French authorities for free.

LVMH – which also owns Louis Vuitton – will use three factories to manufacture large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel, or hand sanitiser, amid a "lack of product in France".

Production started on March 16 in a bid to help more people "take the right action" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, it revealed: "LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday."

Good news, are there any British companies looking to do this?

The statement added: "These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities."

It continued: "Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus."

The hand gel will be given to hospitals for free in a bid to fight coronavirus infection rates (Credit: Pexels)

Much of the hand sanitiser the company produces will go to the 39 public hospitals in the French capital Paris.

Brits took to Twitter to demand that firms over here did the same.

"Good news, are there any British companies looking to do this?" asked one.

"Louis Vuitton doing more than the UK government," said another.

"Do we have any perfume manufacturers who could do this in the UK?" asked a third.

"Why can't someone do similar for the NHS in the UK," said another.

"Why can't @MoltonBrownUK or other UK manufacturers selling on @QVCUK? Safety over sales," another said.

The news comes after we told you how to make your own hand sanitiser using 60% alcohol, aloe vera gel and essential oil.

