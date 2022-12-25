Britons have revealed the worst Christmas gifts they have ever received, and it has to be said that the list is pretty shocking.

Christmas is a time the entire country gets to enjoy, and we traditionally show our love by buying each other gifts.

However, some are better than others when it comes to gift buying… and a newly revealed list really demonstrates that.

Here are some of the most bizarre gifts Brits have been left under their tree.

If you’ve opened your presents already today, we sincerely hope you haven’t received any of these Christmas corkers…

Worst Christmas gifts: Have you received one of these?

Shopping website Wish conducted the research, asking 2,000 Brits about their worst-ever gifts.

And some of the things on the list really have to be unwrapped to be believed!

Shockingly, a whopping 28% of people have claimed to have received a toilet plunger to celebrate the big day.

Not only that, but a mop and a bucket followed closely behind, with 23% of us receiving one as a gift.

Followed closely behind were hoover bags – without the vacuum cleaner – at 22%.

Nothing says ‘Merry Christmas’ like spot cream

The bad gifts don’t stop there, though.

A shockingly high 24% of Brits have been handed a tin of baked beans as a festive gift.

Other bizarre, and frankly insulting gifts, have included spot cream (22%).

There is clearly a large disconnect between what people want from their loved ones to what they actually receive.

Elsewhere, an item of clothing that the receiver has previously seen being worn (19%) has also been gifted.

Weight-loss pills were also featured on the list (26%) – a hint that perhaps you’ve overdone it on the Christmas sweets?

As well as that, 29% of us have been gifted a “half-dead” plant.

Brits ‘lost for words’

This is why we aren’t surprised to learn that 44% of Brits have been “lost for words” after opening a gift.

We’ve all been there, it seems!

Tarun Jain from Wish said: “It’s quite astounding what people will gift their loved ones.

“There is clearly a large disconnect between what people want from their loved ones to what they actually receive,” Tarun then added.

You can say that again, Tarun!

The figures revealed that, on average, Brits will each receive three unwanted gifts this Christmas.

As well as that, a whopping 50% are so sick of it that they would rather go gift-less than suffer another year of awful presents.

