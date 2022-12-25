Christmas Day is supposed to be the single most joyous time of the year.

However, unless you’re a kid, it doesn’t always happen to turn out that way.

With responsibilities such as cooking, making sure the gifts are ready and dealing with the in-laws, it can be more stressful than an average workday.

Christmas celebrations can be stressful for many (Credit: Splashnews)

A stressful Christmas Day coming your way?

According to new research, stress levels on Christmas Day reach boiling point by just 9:37am.

It turns out this is the exact same time on average that Brits have their first alcoholic drink of the day.

Makes sense!

In fact, the survey of 2,000 adults in Britain found that a whopping four in 10 Brits admit to finding the big day stressful.

But the reasons for that stress vary wildly, so here are the top 15.

Take a look below and see if your reason is on the list.

Top 15 most stressful Christmas Day moments

A lot of the Christmas Day stresses seem to revolve around food.

Stressing over getting the timings right takes top spot, while serving the dinner, cooking it, starting to prepare it and realising you’ve overcooked something round out the top five.

Christmas Eve brings another stress for parents.

Number six on the list was sneaking into kids’ rooms after midnight to place stockings – and worrying they might wake up.

Festive guests pose another worry.

Number seven on the list is worrying that someone around the dinner table will say something slightly too controversial.

Next is worry about family members quizzing you about your love or work life.

Others worry about making sure no presents are lost in the mountain of discarded wrapping paper.

And trying to get people to eat a proper breakfast rounds out the top 10.

What are the other reasons?

Others worry about making sure everyone doesn’t drink too much and being negatively compared to a high-achieving sibling or cousin.

Meanwhile, simply waking up the family proves the most stressful time of the day for some.

Others, meanwhile, feel stressed when the Christmas Eve hangover reaches its peak.

Finishing the top 15 is someone spilling wine over your perfectly set table.

Many families find the big day more stress than its worth (Credit: Splashnews)

Anna Williamson, on behalf of i Heart Wines who commissioned the survey, said it’s time for Brits to “embrace the chaos”.

She said: “Hosting the ‘perfect’ Christmas can be incredibly stressful, so why not embrace the chaos? It’s that wonderful time of year we get to celebrate long-standing festive traditions as well as create new ones.

“Some of our best and happiest Christmas memories are made when things stray from perfection towards reality – from that one member of the family who has too much too soon, to those awkward intrusive questions about your love life.”

She added: “This year I’ll be trying to refrain from fretting about the small things and instead, embracing festivities and the chaos that ensues.”

However, not everyone is stressed on the big day.

Overall, 19% believe they have mastered putting on Christmas celebrations, with many thinking this comes by age 30.

How stressful do you find Christmas and what are your coping methods to get you through? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.