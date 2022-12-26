Boxing Day sales have become part of our festive culture – but this year some shops will remain closed.

If you’re heading out today to bag a bargain, make a note of the stores which have announced they will not be opening today.

Sale shoppers brave the crowds on Boxing Day, but some shops are closed (Credit: YouTube)

Boxing Day sales: Which shops are closed?

Most shops always close on Christmas Day itself, but this year some are carrying on the break into Boxing Day.

The reason is they want to give staff a well-earned rest.

Ahead of Christmas, certain stores announced their closures.

They included Home Bargains, which announced they’d close on Boxing Day and New Year’s day, Back in October.

All stores will be closed today and on January 1, so staff can spend time with their families.

Our way of saying thank you.

In a statement on Facebook, the retailer said: “All our stores will be closing for Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year.

“We want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones.”

Many shops will be closed in the UK today (Credit: Splashnews)

Poundland pushes the boat out

Poundland will also be closed today and New Year’s Day for the third year running.

As well as an extra day off the store is gifting all 18,000 employees of the Poundland and Dealz brands with a voucher.

Staff will all get a £25 voucher to spend in store between December and January.

Their usual 10% discount also doubled to 20% this month.

Simon Wells, Poundland and Dealz’ people director, said: “We really appreciate how hard colleagues work during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family.

“The vouchers and extra discounts are our way of saying thank you and we know they’ll be appreciated.”

Even some supermarkets will keep their doors closed today

If you were thinking of topping up on groceries, some supermarkets won’t be open.

Budget supermarkets including Iceland and sub-brand The Food Warehouse will keep shops shut today.

The supermarket’s managing director Richard Walker made the announcement just before Christmas.

Iceland is among the supermarkets closed today (Credit: YouTube)

He tweeted: “We’ll be closing all our Iceland and Food Warehouse stores on Boxing Day, to give our colleagues a well-earned rest with their friends and families.”

Aldi, which created 3,000 full and temporary jobs in the past two months, also followed suit.

It announced a two-day closure over the festive period to “thank staff for their hard work”.

Meanwhile, Waitrose will also be closed on for Boxing Day.

But a spokesperson confirmed a small number of sites where there are petrol stations will be open.

And its partner, department store John Lewis, will also not be opening its’ doors to sale shoppers.

Aldi, Marks & Spencer, B&Q, Pets At Home and Wickes will also be closed today.

So if you are going shopping today, check websites for opening hours and closures.

Read more: When is EastEnders on during Boxing Day and what happens?

What do you think of shops closing today? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.