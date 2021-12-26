When is EastEnders on during Boxing Day and what happens?

EastEnders delivered another dark Christmas – and its Boxing Day episode will be no different.

The BBC soap is keeping its major spoilers under wraps but there are hints about what’s to come.

Here’s what we know about EastEnders’ Boxing Day episode…

Whitney is desperate to expose Gray Atkins as a killer in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What time is EastEnders on on Boxing Day?

The soap will air a 25 minute edition on Sunday night – but there’s a twist.

Instead of broadcasting in the early evening like its ITV rivals – EastEnders will be on later.

The Boxing Day episode will broadcast at 10pm on BBC One.

What happens on Boxing Day in EastEnders?

After the drama of the double wedding – things are kicking off in Walford.

Not that the official spoilers reveal anything about it.

With serial killer Gray Atkins being exposed to new wife Chelsea on Christmas Day there will no doubt be huge fall out.

Or there could be nothing – no-one knows yet.

However the spoilers have revealed some intriguing tidbits of information.

At the Queen Vic Janine Butcher steps up her plans to seduce Mick Carter and make him fall for her.

She reveals to Billy Mitchell that she kissed Mick – and tells him the next stage of her plan.

Janine Butcher makes a move on Mick Carter in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Determined to rid herself of Nancy she takes action.

Trying to get Mick to herself, Janine schemes and convinces Zack that Nancy still likes him and he should ask her out.

Meanwhile Shirley complains to Mick that Janine’s disappeared.

Shirley storms off leaving Mick in the pub alone. Or so he thinks.

Heading into his bedroom, he is shocked at what he finds.

And across the Square, Stuart is supported by Sonia Fowler as he tries to tell Rainie the truth about his breast cancer.

But that’s definitely not all that happens but fans will have to wait to watch the episode.

