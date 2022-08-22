Amanda Holden sends fans into frenzy as she poses in tiny white bikini in Italy

Amanda Holden stunned Instagram fans today (August 22) as she posed in a white bikini while holidaying in Italy.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda posted the snap to her Instagram and was flooded with compliments.

Amanda is enjoying a holiday in Sicily with her family (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

In the snap, 50-year-old Amanda sits on some rocks while dipping her toes into the bright blue sea.

She is wearing her signature sunglasses and a tiny white bikini which shows off her gorgeous figure.

She captioned the post ‘#sicily #itallianjob’.

Amanda is no stranger to bikini pictures and has posted several while in Italy this summer, including a racy strip tease video.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the presenter’s comment section with compliments.

Wowwwwww absolute Bond girl.

Ashley Roberts said: “Sei Bella”, meaning “You are beautiful”.

Sian Welby commented: “Wowwwwww absolute Bond girl.”

One fan expressed: “Looking amazing. Enjoy the Italian sun.”

Another stated: “Sicily is lucky to have you.”

One simply said: “Perfection.”

Amanda doesn’t disappoint with her holiday photos (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda in Italy

The presenter has been spending her summer holiday in glorious Italy from the pictures on her Instagram.

She has been in Sicily since the end of June along with her husband and her two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10.

Before the family left for Italy, Amanda posted her congratulations on Instagram to her daughter Lexi who had finished her GCSEs.

Meanwhile, in some of her Instagram posts while abroad, she was joined by presenter and comedian Alan Carr.

She shared a lighthearted video of Alan and herself dancing together with her family.

Fans were surprised to see the pair together.

One fan stated: “Well… that was unexpected.”

Another expressed: “Is that Alan Carr?!”

It is rumoured that the pair will be presenting a show together set in Sicily, which will air sometime in 2023.

