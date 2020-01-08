Wetherspoons offering a build-your-own breakfast from £3.65

Wetherspoons is now offering their customers to build their own breakfasts for just £3.65.

People will be able to create their own fry-up in their local pub by picking exactly what they want on their plate.

You can pick from sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns, mushrooms, tomatoes and toast.

Customers can now enjoy Wetherspoons' vegan brekkie (Credit: JD Wetherspoons)

By using the Wetherspoons app, customers can pick out seven items they want on their plate for brekkie.

The fry-up costs £3.65 although the prices may vary depending on the pub.

Fans were thrilled by the idea of building their own breakfasts and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Build your own breakfast at Wetherspoons what a game changer.

One person said: "Just found out that Wetherspoons do a build your own breakfast.. #GameChanger."

Another wrote: "Apparently Wetherspoons now do a build your own breakfast so 2020 is already a winner and I can’t wait for plates upon plates of hash browns."

A third tweeted: "Build your own breakfast at Wetherspoons what a game changer #revolutionary."

Wetherspoons are currently trialling the build your own breakfast option in 100 pubs across the UK.

According to the pub's website, vegan customers can now enjoy a vegan breakfast with baked beans.

Heinz changed their recipe, making their Heinz No Added Sugar Beanz - which are served at Wetherspoons - suitable for vegans.

Mandeep Dhillon, national account manager at Kraft Heinz Company, confirmed: "We have removed the honey extract; other than that, the recipe is unchanged and is now suitable for vegans."

Included in the breakfast are two Quorn vegan sausages, two hash browns, two tomato halves, two flat mushrooms and a slice of malted brown bloomer with vegan spread.

Customers can tuck into a vegan burger (Credit: JD Wetherspoons)

The pub also sells vegan burgers and one sounds absolutely delicious.

The vegan burger features a patty from Meatless Farm, chopped Cos lettuce, tomato and red onion in a vegan sourdough bun.

