It's time to ditch the diet as McDonald's is offering FREE FOOD throughout January

If you're just days into your January health kick, you may want to look away now.

Fast-food giant McDonald's has launched a range of offers that look set to tempt you to the fried side!

All you have to do to enjoy the store's 24 daily deals – which will include free food – is download the app here.

The Big Mac is just 99p this Saturday (Credit: McDonald's)

The eatery is kicking off 2020 by making sure the nation is fully fed and watered.

Offers will be announced until January 27 via the app.

After overspending at Christmas, the first offer up for grabs – on Saturday January 4 – is a 99p Big Mac.

Customers will save an average of £2.40 on the normal price of the iconic burger.

And, for those keen to get a veggie fix, the Veggie Deluxe is also available through the deal.

There's a free McMuffin for app users this Sunday (Credit: McDonald's)

This Sunday, January 5, sees McDonald's coming to the rescue with the ultimate hangover breakfast – the McMuffin.

It'll be up for grabs for free! Make sure you're there before 11am, though!

Monday January 6 brings good news for vegans or those taking part in veganuary.

The new McDonald's veggie nuggets are set to be the daily offer and will be available for just 99p.

The remaining deals will be announced throughout January and will be accessible exclusively through the My McDonald’s App.

Ben Fox, marketing director at McDonald’s, said: "We’re excited to offer customers 24 deals over 23 days to brighten up the month of January."

