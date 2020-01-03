Gemma Collins turns vegetarian as part of a 'massive health kick'

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has revealed that she has become a vegetarian.
The star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that the move away from meat was part of a "massive health kick" for her.
Gemma famously lost three stone in weight last year and hopes to add to her tally in 2020 through healthy eating.
And the caring, sharing star also wants her followers to become more healthy too, as she shared a recipe idea that her fans could follow at home.
Gemma filmed her brother Russell – who is a vegan – as he prepared a meal using brown pasta, cashew nuts, tofu and leftover Brussels sprouts.
"I'm doing this, this is the year of not eating meat, I don't feel good," Gemma admitted.
"We are on a massive health kick in this house," she continued.
As she panned around the kitchen, showing viewers her ingredients, Gemma added: "We are having a slice of garlic bread, I'm not going to lie."
Offering inspiration to her followers, she said: "If any of you are out there thinking, I want to change for the better. I want to cut down on meat, I'm going to show you how to cook this recipe."
Gemma didn't show off the finished result, but she did offer a shot of a batch of rather unappetising-looking tofu that seemed to have gone a little wrong.
Tagging diet doctor Gillian McKeith in the story, Gemma asked: "When are you coming for dinner? I bet you're proud right now."
The news of Gemma's health kick comes as her on/off boyfriend James Argent reportedly checked into a Thai retreat to work on his weight and addiction issues.
