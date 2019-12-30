Asda selling Creme Egg chocolate cake bars days after Christmas

Now that Christmas is over and the new year is approaching, many people will be ditching the junk food and starting their healthy eating.

But with just two days of December left, why not spend them indulging as Asda is selling Creme Egg Chocolate Cake Bars.

Instagram page NewFoodsUK revealed the treats and they look delicious.

The page shared a snap of the chocolate cakes in their packaging and another showing the creme egg fondant inside the cake.

The post was captioned: "Christmas is officially over! Only two days since Christmas and you can now purchase Creme Egg Choc Cake bars! Love it!

A great chocolate cake topped with Creme Egg fondant!

"We were so excited to see these in @asda @cadburyuk.

"These are so good! A great chocolate cake topped with Creme Egg fondant! Highly recommend these if you love a Creme Egg!"

Shoppers couldn't get enough with one person commenting: "Wow."

Just wow (Credit: Instagram / @Newfoodsuk)

Another told a friend: "Look out for these please!" while a third tagged someone and said: "Get yourself to Asda!"

However, one person wrote: "No thanks sick [of] chocolate Christmas was enough."

Meanwhile, in Tesco, you can buy a Cadbury 12 Easter Cake Selection which includes the Creme Egg cake.

The pack also contains a range of bars from Roses bars to Mini Rolls and Mini Eggs bars.

The product description reads: "2 Vanilla Cake Bars - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour topping, covered with milk chocolate.

The box contains 12 bars (Credit: Tesco)

"2 Mini Eggs Choc Cakes - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour topping, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with a milk chocolate egg in a crisp sugar shell."

There's also two raspberry Mini Rolls, two milk chocolate mini rolls, two strawberry Roses cake bars and two Creme Egg chocolate bars.

