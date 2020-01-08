X Factor star Mary Byrne stuns fans as she reveals incredible six-stone weight loss

Former X Factor star Mary Byrne has revealed she's lost an incredible six stone since doing the show.

The singer, who appeared on the ITV show back in 2010 and was nicknamed "Tesco Mary" thanks to her job at the supermarket chain, admitted she put on weight during filming and crept up to 21 stone.

Mary, 60, showed off her weight loss on her Facebook page as she listed her achievements over the last decade which included becoming a model at the age of 59.

Alongside a photo of herself on the talent show and another of herself now, Mary wrote: "10 year challenge!! What a decade it has been!! Appeared on The X factor at 50 which launched a career I could only dream of!!

"Performed for presidents and royalty, had 4 albums including multi-platinum, topped the charts (knocked Adele off no 1!!) performed all over Europe and USA, wrote a best selling book, became a panellist on TV shows, wrote a song on one of my albums (bucket list tick!), became a model (at the age of 59!!!!) and transformed my diet and fitness on RTE1 show Operation Transformation."

Mary also said she has "acted in a West End show and numerous touring productions" as well as becoming an incentive speaker and doing "as much charity work as I could".

She told fans it's been a "cracker decade" and she can't wait for 2020.

Mary has lost six stone since appearing on the show (Credit: Wenn)

Her followers were stunned by Mary's transformation.

One person said: "Wow you look amazing Mary so glad things are going so well for you," while another gushed: "You look amazing fairplay to you, you look 10 years younger."

A third commented: "You look incredible! Well done on the weight loss and congratulations on the success you have achieved."

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Mary revealed she's now just over 15 stone.

She said: "I looked at the picture of me on the show and me now and I honestly was shocked. I was just under 21 stone on the show and I am now just over 15 stone.

Mary pictured in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"My daughter is the reason behind it and we fight like cats and dogs because she is so strict on me; but it has worked.

"She won’t let me do the shopping because she knows I buy rubbish, which I will; but she has made me realise that life is there for living."

Mary added that she would like to lose another two stone and is talking with her doctor about coming off her antidepressant medication.

