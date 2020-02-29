Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in hysterics over Ant and Dec's 'blunder'

Viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway were left in hysterics as Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly appeared to make another I'm A Celebrity blunder.

During last weekend's launch show, Dec forgot what show he was on as he signed off and said: "We'll be back next Saturday with I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!"

On tonight's show, the pair were introducing the 'Get Out Of My Ear!' segment, which sees the pair instruct celebrities to do and say certain things through an ear piece.

Ant and Dec seemed to have their mind on I'm A Celeb! (Credit: ITV)

Dec said: "Here's a very tasty..." as the pair said, "Get Out Of My Ear".

But the pair got their words muddled up and one of them appeared to say, "Get Me Out Of Here!"

Viewers were amused by the slip-up and called the hosts out on Twitter.

One person said: "I think Ant said 'I’m A Celebrity Get Out Of Me Ear' and Dec said 'I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.'"

Another wrote: "So what happened here then @antanddec," as they shared a clip of the moment.

I think Ant said “I’m a celebrity get out of me ear” and Dec said “I’m A Celebrity get me out of here” 😂😂#SaturdayNightTakeaway — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) February 29, 2020

A third added: "What is it with @antanddec and saying 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!'? #ImACeleb.

"Last week, Dec said it instead of

#SaturdayNightTakeaway

What is it with @antanddec and saying 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!'? #ImACeleb Last week, Dec said it instead of #SaturdayNightTakeaway and this week Ant says it instead of 'Get Out Of Me Ear'. 🤣 — TVZone (@TVZone_) February 29, 2020

and this week Ant says it instead of 'Get Out Of Me Ear'."

Another joked: "Dec just really wants to go to Australia to do I'm A Celebrity that's all."

Dec just really want to go to Australia to do I'm a celebrity that's all 😂 #saturdaynighttakeaway — claire (@nrclaire) February 29, 2020

At the end of tonight's show, Dec poked fun at his blunder last weekend.

He said: "We'll be back next Saturday. See you next week for Britain's Got Talent... ah I've done it again!"

Last weekend, viewers were in hysterics after noticing Dec's gaffe.

He later addressed the moment on Twitter, telling fans: "Thanks for all the lovely messages, we're so happy you enjoyed #SaturdayNightTakeaway tonight, we had enormous fun (even tho I thought it was #ImACeleb at the end!) It's great to be back!"

