Holby City viewers in tears as Serena Campbell makes her exit

Serena Campbell walked away from Holby City last night, and fans were gutted to see her go.

On Tuesday (January 21), actress Catherine Russell's character Serena departed the medical drama after eight years, marking the end of an era for the hospital.

Serena and her technicolour scarves will be missed around Holby (Credit: BBC)

Serena's momentous decision came after turbulent scenes in which she was arrested.

The consultant general surgeon joined forces with Sacha, Jac and Fletch as they spearheaded 'the resistance' against Max's plans to privatise hospital services.

Why am I crying? I'm going to miss Serena.

Although she was wary about the whole thing, Serena ended up getting herself into big trouble when she got involved in a bid to call off the porters' strike - and got on the wrong side of the law.

Serena was arrested for her actions in Holby (Credit: BBC)

Upon her return to Holby, Serena was promptly sacked by Max for gross misconduct and had a small farewell gathering at the Wyvern entrance.

Telling her former colleagues what she might do next, she said: "There might be a job for me in Kenya, I might do that. Or I might move to Cornwall and grow marrows. Or run for Parliament. Or write a book. I am woman, hear me roar!"

Mic drop!

It was lovely to see outside of the inner circle of staff at Holby, it was tremendously sad to see Serena going, but wish Catherine all the best for her future. — Frenchie (@JanieoJane) January 22, 2020

“There might be a job for me in Kenya, I might do that. Or I might move to Cornwall and grow marrows. Or run for Parliament. Or write a book. I am woman, hear me roar!” Goodbye Serena and @catherinerusse2 you will be missed. Thanks for being icons of Holby 💕 What an end. — Sophie (@SophieCD_) January 22, 2020

@catherinerusse2 What an emotional episode tonight. HOLBY won’t be the same without you. Will be so weird not seeing the talented and feisty Serena.. I’m happy that Serena didn’t die... you bought spunk, lifelike scenes and charisma to HOLBY. You are an inspiring lady... — Chrissy (@Chrissy26077391) January 22, 2020

@catherinerusse2 Thank you for your time on Holby. You will be missed and I hope one day, Serena will return — Lora Colver ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@10antmad) January 22, 2020

@chizzyakudolu noooooooooooo just caught up on latest holby. Can’t believe Serena is gone. #realtears #anyplanstoreturn — Jennifer Callaghan (@Jibbyc100704) January 22, 2020

Gutted to see Serena leave, Holby won't be the same without her. Great to watch her leaving with a bang. Good luck for future projects. Thank you for bringing Serena to our screens ❤️❤️ — Helen Lawrence (@helenlaw73) January 22, 2020

Why I crying I going to miss Serena she was brilliant Tonight she one determined lady holby won't be the same without her — SUSAN DORAN (@doransusan60) January 21, 2020

Going to miss you Serena. Had tears in my eyes. Hope you come back soon ❤️ — 💙💛 T🅰️YL🅾️R 💛💙 (@LeedSTUnited) January 21, 2020

Fans were upset to see Serena leave, with one typing: "It was tremendously sad to see Serena going, but wish Catherine all the best for her future."

Another said: "Come on, be honest Holby fans, who didn't have a tear in their eye at the end of Holby tonight? I hope that Serena's comment at the end maybe hopefully mean she might be back, wow what amazing acting from Catherine Russell."

A third added: "Why am I crying? I'm going to miss Serena, she was brilliant tonight. She's one determined lady. Holby won't be the same without her."

"Going to miss you Serena. Had tears in my eyes. Hope you come back soon," added one more.

Serena left on a high (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to Digital Spy about Serena's final episode, actress Catherine, 54, revealed she might well be back one day.

She said: "I'm more than delighted and deeply flattered that one of Serena's last lines was that she'd never be so far away that she couldn't come back when she's needed.

"When I saw that, I thought: 'That is an extremely generous and kind thing to write.' I shall remind them of it, possibly, in the future, when I go running back with my tail very firmly between my legs!

"I'd never say never. I'd never want to slam the door behind myself, that would be foolish."

She revealed she was leaving to "test the waters [and] go and scare myself again".

