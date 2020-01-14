Holby City cancelled tonight for FA cup football match

Tonight's episode of Holby City (January 14 2020) has been cancelled for an FA cup football match.

The BBC medical drama usually airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One, but tonight at 8pm the Match Of The Day live FA Cup 3rd round replay: Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough will air instead.

With kick off at 8:05pm, EastEnders fans will not miss out on the soap, which starts at its usual time of 7:30pm.

Instead Holby will air at 8pm tomorrow night (Wednesday January 15 2020).

Kian and Jac return to work (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Read More: Vera writer Ann Cleeves delights fans as she reveals new novel is set to drop in September

In the episode, Jac and Kian return to work to conquer their demons.

As Jac tries to face up to where she broke down, Kian is determined to keep Darwin ward alive amid the changes.

There will also be a crossover with Casualty ED nurse Marty making an appearance.

Casualty's Marty will make an appearance in tomorrow night's episode (Credit: BBC Pictures)

The sister shows will explore the family relationship between Martin and Kian, who are cousins.

Worried about Kian, Marty pops into his office and urges him to take things slowly.

It looks like Marty is right to be concerned. As Kian prepares to make a pitch to save Darwin, the pressure takes a toll on him and he ends up collapsing.

Kian collapses (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Read More: EastEnders' Lucy Speed joins season four of crime drama Unforgotten as production begins

Although his colleagues think it could be exhaustion, something else soon comes to light.

Meanwhile Serena tries to find a new role for herself amid the changes on Darwin, but with her nephew Jason coping well and a new face to contend with, she could find herself forced out.

Could her time at Holby be up?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.