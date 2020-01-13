Vera writer Ann Cleeves delights fans as she reveals new novel is set to drop in September

Crime drama Vera returned triumphantly to our screens last night (12.1.20).

The show, starring Brenda Blethyn as frumpy Northumberland detective Vera Stanhope, came back to ITV for its 10th series.

But just before broadcast, writer Ann Cleeves, whose novels the series is based on, dropped some news that delighted fans.

Well tweeps, while we’re waiting for Vera on ITV, here’s some news of my own: the next Vera book - called The Darkest Evening - will be out in September. @headcrime @panmacmillan @MinotaurBooks @editorcatherine — Ann Cleeves (@AnnCleeves) January 12, 2020

Award-winning crime writer Ann, 65, Tweeted, "Well tweeps, while we’re waiting for Vera on ITV, here’s some news of my own: the next Vera book - called The Darkest Evening - will be out in September."

The Darkest Evening is set to become Ann's ninth Vera book, and the first since 2017's The Seagull.

Ann also penned the Shetland books, which later became a BBC TV series starring Douglas Henshall.

Another Vera novel is set to hit in September (Credit: ITV)

It wasn't long before fans of the character took to Twitter to express their delight at the news.

One fan said: "How wonderful is that!?! Cannot wait."

"Hurrah, brilliant time to announce that!" another wrote.

Vera investigated another murder last night (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, last night's series opener - which saw Vera investigate the death of a self-styled entrepreneur - drew praise from fans.

Loved the start of the new series of #vera last night. Was so good as always! I love the partnership of @BrendaBlethyn & @kennydoughty looking forward to the next episode — Zoe Towning (@ZTowning) January 13, 2020

I love #Vera and excellent plot again brenda x — STEVEN JENNINGS (@geordieboy1981) January 13, 2020

Just caught up with #vera thank goodness it's back..how I've missed @BrendaBlethyn .. absolutely great first episode ! Back to looking forward to #sunday evenings now ❤ pic.twitter.com/pWo2bjBxsi — 🕉Samantha☯️ (@Samanthawindell) January 13, 2020

So glad we watched #Vera over Love Island. Love it pet! — LiLou (@LimaGx) January 13, 2020

One viewer wrote: "So glad we watched #Vera over Love Island. Love it pet!"

