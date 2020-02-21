This Morning viewers have mixed reaction as Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley return

Viewers of This Morning were thrilled as Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan returned to the show today.

The duo presented the daytime show when it launched in 1988 for 13 years before they handed over presenting duties in 2001.

Richard and Judy hosted the show last October and promised fans they would be back.

Judy and Richard returned to the show on Friday (Credit: ITV)

And today was the day and many viewers were over the moon.

At the start of the show, Richard said: "We did warn you, we said we would come back. Hello and welcome to your Friday This Morning with Richard and Judy."

Judy said: "And here's what we've got coming up..." to which Richard interrupted: "No, no, wait. We're having a little chat first."

Judy asked: "Oh are we? Do we have to? I chat to you all the time I can't think of anything fresh to say!"

Richard continued: "Well I was just going to say when we did this two or three months ago for the first time in 20-odd years, I opened by saying that it felt really weird.

"I've never had time to explain it. What I meant was it felt weird because it didn't feel weird.

"It felt like they had put us in a freezer 22 years ago and then we've been defrosted the night before and we just picked up from where we left off."

Judy added: "But we wouldn't have aged!"

Many viewers were thrilled to have the pair back on their screens and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: "@thismorning loving Richard & Judy. They are naturals. We need to see them more often."

Another wrote: "Lovely to have you both back already laughing at Richard saying it feels like you have been locked in a freezer for 22 years.

"The way Judy looks at him sometimes is priceless. Feels like you both have never been away."

A third added: "Lovely to see Richard & Judy back presenting this morning!"

But others weren't so pleased to have them back.

One person tweeted: "10 seconds into @thismorning and I’ve had to switch over. @richardm56 has already interrupted Judy before she could finish talking."

Another said: "Richard and Judy are back and nothing’s changed he still interrupts and talks over her."

One wrote: "It’s a no from me!"

After their return in October, Richard appeared on Lorraine, and told the host they would be returning again: "Judy has been saying no to everything for a decade now, she won't come back to do telly.

"But she loved coming back to This Morning. They've asked us to do it again. So we will, we still have to work it all out though.

