Janet Street Porter reveals she had sex with lodger instead of charging him rent

Janet Street Porter had sex with a lodger instead of charging him rent, she revealed today on Loose Women.

The outspoken panellist - who has been married five times in the past - stunned viewers this week as she revealed between partners she had a raunchy arrangement with a lodger.

Janet revealed she's had a couple of male lodgers in her time (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Loose Women viewers in hysterics as Janet Street Porter calls Andrea McLean s-word on air

Speaking on Tuesday's (February 25 2020) episode of the ITV daytime show, she said: "I did have male lodgers... Yeah, I had a couple of male lodgers.

"Not at the same time, one after the other. And I've got to admit, I did have sex with one of my lodgers because I didn't charge him rent."

I did have sex with one of my lodgers because I didn't charge him rent

The audience couldn't hold back their laughter as her co-stars seemed similarly shocked, and Brenda Edwards suggested the gentleman was a "lodger with benefits".

Janet smiled: "Exactly! The only think I asked of him was that he always had some crumpets in the fridge."

She confessed to having sex with one of them instead of charging him rent (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Loose Women's Denise surprises husband with romantic poem live on air

Her co-star Andrea McLean interrupted to "stress this was a mutually agreeable arrangement and we has fine with it all".

The 71-year-old star replied: "Oh my goodness, I'm so sorry I've said something offensive."

When Andrea teased she was just "clarifying that he was alright with all the arrangements", Janet quipped: "Why wouldn't he be?"

Janet's co-stars were shocked at her revelation (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Nadia Sawalha chokes up as she reveals she's renewing vows with husband

As her fellow panellists appeared stunned - and the studio audience continued to laugh - Janet explained this was at a time she was feeling "a bit lonely".

She explained: "It was just a period in my life when I was a bit lonely and there was occasionally - I don't think I need to go into any more detail."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.