Anne Hegerty 'tells off' Andrea McLean as she lets slip start date of The Chase spin-off show

Andrea McLean accidentally revealed the start date of the new The Chase spin-off Beat The Chasers.

Anne Hegerty, a quizzer on the ITV game show, appeared on Monday's Loose Women to discuss what she's been up to and to spill some details on the new programme.

But Anne was left stunned when Andrea revealed when Beat The Chasers will start - something ITV apparently didn't want announced just yet.

Anne told off Andrea for spilling the start date (Credit: ITV)

Andrea said: "There's a new show called Beat The Chasers, it's starting April 27 at 9 o'clock on ITV..."

Anne cut in: "Woah, woah, woah. You weren't actually supposed to say that."

Andrea said: "Oh was I not?" to which Anne said: "No. I've had a request from ITV - please do not reveal the date at which it starts."

Andrea replied: "Oh, well we didn't get that memo."

Viewers were in hysterics over the blunder and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Andrea didn't realise she wasn't supposed to reveal the date (Credit: ITV)

One person said: "Haha Anne Hegerty telling off Andrea McLean #loosewomen."

Another wrote: "ITV aren't going to be very happy #LooseWomen."

A third added: "Well that went well... #LooseWomen."

Hahah Anne Hegerty telling of Andrea McLean #loosewomen — Dan Laurie (@iDanLaurie) March 2, 2020

ITV aren't going to be very happy #LooseWomen — Andrew (@AndrewGoIdswein) March 2, 2020

Last November, ITV announced The Chase was getting its very own spin-off show.

It was confirmed that Anne and her fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett and Paul Sinha will all be appearing on the programme.

The new show will see the quiz experts compete together as contestants play against them and the aim is to earn cash.

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of production company Potato, said of the news: "For quiz fans, this is the equivalent of competing in the Olympics or playing in an FA Cup Final.

"It’s the ultimate challenge against the greatest quiz team ever assembled.

"In this brand new format, anyone who thinks they’re clever enough can take on the nation’s favourite quizzers."

The spin-off show is "the ultimate challenge against the greatest quiz team ever assembled" (Credit: ITV)

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment, ITV added: "It’s so exciting to be expanding the award-winning The Chase format.

"Chasers and contestants alike will really need to hold their nerve to come out victorious in this new spin on the quizzing format."

