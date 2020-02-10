The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 10th February 2020
Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid wows GMB viewers with glam £300k makeover

The Good Morning Britain presenter was dripping in diamonds!

By Entertainment Daily

Susanna Reid wowed Good Morning Britain viewers this morning with her glamorous Oscars makeover.

Stunning in a red sequinned dress, the presenter was fully dolled up complete with jewellery worth an eye-watering £300,000.

Her bling - loaned for the occasion - included a necklace estimated to cost over £175,000 and a bracelet worth over £40,000.

View this post on Instagram

We’re live from Hollywood! Tune into @gmb now for all the Oscars results, scenes & gossip.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

Fans were quick to comment on Susanna's stunning look on Twitter, with one getting straight to the point saying

"Susanna Reid is a proper sort", while another said, "Susanna you look amazing".

Susanna posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her perfect hair and make-up and was flooded with compliments.

One fan commented, "stunning" while another said: "You looked amazing. Beautiful gown and hair."

View this post on Instagram

Finally found a hairbrush. #GMBOscars Dress @theprettydress

A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) on

Another fan asked where Susanna got her necklace from but we fear she may find it a little out of her price range!

Susanna posted another picture of her and co-host Piers Morgan and had even more admiring responses including "smoking hot" and: "A picture of you would be much better. You look stunning."

View this post on Instagram

Oscars show @gmb ✨

A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) on

Susanna and Piers were broadcasting live from celebrity hotspot the Beverley Hills Hotel, with fellow commentators including Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Perez Hilton, Mark Wright and Joan Collins.

Big award winners included Renée Zellweger who bagged Best Actress for Judy, Joaquin Phoenix who won Best Actor for Joker and Brad Pitt who picked up Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

