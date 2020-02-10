Susanna Reid wows GMB viewers with glam £300k makeover

Susanna Reid wowed Good Morning Britain viewers this morning with her glamorous Oscars makeover.

Stunning in a red sequinned dress, the presenter was fully dolled up complete with jewellery worth an eye-watering £300,000.

Her bling - loaned for the occasion - included a necklace estimated to cost over £175,000 and a bracelet worth over £40,000.

Fans were quick to comment on Susanna's stunning look on Twitter, with one getting straight to the point saying

"Susanna Reid is a proper sort", while another said, "Susanna you look amazing".

Susanna posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her perfect hair and make-up and was flooded with compliments.

One fan commented, "stunning" while another said: "You looked amazing. Beautiful gown and hair."

Another fan asked where Susanna got her necklace from but we fear she may find it a little out of her price range!

Susanna posted another picture of her and co-host Piers Morgan and had even more admiring responses including "smoking hot" and: "A picture of you would be much better. You look stunning."

Susanna and Piers were broadcasting live from celebrity hotspot the Beverley Hills Hotel, with fellow commentators including Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Perez Hilton, Mark Wright and Joan Collins.

Big award winners included Renée Zellweger who bagged Best Actress for Judy, Joaquin Phoenix who won Best Actor for Joker and Brad Pitt who picked up Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

