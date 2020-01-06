GMB viewers 'upset' at new format as Piers Morgan starts 30 minutes later

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were left scratching their heads this morning (6.1.20) when the show's new format kicked in.

As many people headed back to work after the Christmas break, so did presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

But viewers were left angry when the show began with Charlotte Hawkins, with Piers and Susanna starting half an hour later at 6.30am.

Good Morning Britain.



For the next 30 minutes, @CharlotteHawkns is going to bring you the top stories you’re waking up to.



Then at 6.30am, Charlotte will be joined by @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 until 9am. pic.twitter.com/b9A4qPo0Nb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 6, 2020

The ITV daytime shake-up was caused by the Jeremy Kyle scandal and the subsequent cancellation after the tragic death of guest Steve Dymond.

The shake-up sees both GMB and This Morning given 30 minutes extra, with Charlotte, 44, taking the reins for the first half an hour of the programme from 6am.

But viewers were 'upset' at the new format, with many bemoaning the lack of Piers early in the morning.

What the he'll has happened to #GMB was so looking forward to seeing #piersmorgan at 6am for the first rant of 2020 😥 — Sara Whelan (@SaraWhelan4) January 6, 2020

#GMB Is this the new format? If so not happy as only watch until 6:30 so no longer going to see #piersmorgan. It was my morning laugh. Not happy — Tina Cleveland (@Bellavilla1) January 6, 2020

#gmb Not liking the new set up, missing my daily fix of #piersmorgan morning routine changed as can only watch till 6.30am disappointed — joy McDonald (@jumfor) January 6, 2020

One viewer said: "Not liking the new set-up, missing my daily fix of #piersmorgan morning routine changed as can only watch till 6.30am. Disappointed."

"What the hell has happened to #GMB?" another asked. "Was so looking forward to seeing #piersmorgan at 6am for the first rant of 2020."

@GMB really love your new format @Charlotte Hawkins is perfect to start the morning off she is a complete pro can we stretch it to 1 hour so we don’t have to put up with the argumentative trash talk from #piersmorgan and #Susanna Reid — Stuart Wood (@StuW16) January 6, 2020

It's so nice to switch on @GMB this morning and see just the pleasant face and calm demeanor of #CharlotteHawkins I'll be switching off again once the idiot #piersmorgan reappears — Chelle (@SpankyMDM) January 6, 2020

But wasn't all negative.

One viewer tweeted: "@GMB really love your new format Charlotte Hawkins is perfect to start the morning off.

"She is a complete pro can we stretch it to one hour so we don’t have to put up with the argumentative trash talk from #piersmorgan and #Susanna Reida."

