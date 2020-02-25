Bill Turnbull makes savage dig at Piers Morgan as he replaces him on GMB

Bill Turnbull made a hilarious dig at Piers Morgan as he replaced him on Good Morning Britain today.

The former BBC Breakfast host is filling in for Piers this week as the presenter takes some time off from the show.

Joining his former co-star Susanna Reid, Bill wasted no time in taking a playful swipe at Piers.

Bill poked fun at Piers (Credit: ITV)

The presenters were discussing Pancake Day and an artist created Bill and Susanna's faces out of batter.

Bill was thrilled by his, saying: "Wow, that's taken 10 years off me which is even better."

But Susanna wasn't exactly delighted by hers.

She said: "They have managed to make me look just about as sour as you could possibly look. I like the hair by the way!"

Bill then said: "Thing is, they were going to do one of Piers but they couldn't find a pan big enough for his head."

Susanna wasn't thrilled by her pancake creation (Credit: ITV)

Susanna gasped as Charlotte Hawkins burst into giggles.

Susanna said: "Day two and we're on to Piers bashing."

Bill said: "Well he's not going to be around is he?" to which Susanna said: "He's watching!"

Thing is, they were going to do one of Piers but they couldn't find a pan big enough for his head.

Bill added to Piers: "I love your work."

Viewers are thrilled to have Bill on the programme alongside Susanna and some even suggested he should replace Piers permanently.

One person said: "Can't believe I'm saying this but I may actually prefer Bill Turnbull over Piers."

Another wrote: "I am loving Bill Turnbull and Susanna as presenters. Can we keep Bill please?"

A third added: "Finally able to watch #GMB without wanting to throw the TV out the window thanks to Bill Turnbull replacing the odious revolting Piers Morgan, and I’m sure your viewing figures will reflect this.

"May I suggest you replace Morgan with Bill full-time."

