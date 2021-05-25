Galaxy chocolate fans will not want to miss this – it’s your chance to win a year’s supply of the scrumptious Galaxy Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Yes, that’s right chocoholics, you’ll be supplied with enough cookies to last you an entire 12 months.

And there might even be enough left over if you fancy sharing with your nearest and dearest!

If you fancy winning a year’s supply of Chocolate Chunk Cookies – that’s 448 biscuits – you’ve come to the right place (Credit: Supplied)

So how many packets of Galaxy Chocolate Chunk Cookies can you win?

Well, we’re glad you asked, read on and we’ll tell you all you need to know and give details on how to enter.

One lucky winner will win seven cases – or 56 packets – of the cookies.

So what better way is there to celebrate than by dunking one of these beauties – made with real Galaxy chocolate – into your mid-afternoon cuppa!

Not only that, 30 lucky runners-up will each win one case of eight packets of the cookies each.

The Chocolate Chunk Cookies retail at £1.99 per pack – which makes the total prize fund an estimated £600.

The Galaxy Chocolate Chunk Cookies are perfect with a mid-afternoon cuppa (Credit: Supplied)

Celebrating National Biscuit Day with Galaxy Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Our exclusive competition is being held to celebrate National Biscuit Day, which falls on Saturday May 29 this year.

What’s more, the cookies are the chocolatiest cookie in the biscuit aisle with 30% chocolate!

Each cookie is made with 30% chocolate so are guaranteed to be delicious (Credit: Supplied)

So how do I enter?

All you have to do to enter this exclusive competition is answer the following question:

Which day does National Biscuit Day fall on?

A) April 19

B) May 29

C) September 7

Simply email your answer – A, B or C – along with your name to competitions@entertainmentdaily.co.uk.

Our mouth-watering competition closes on Sunday May 30 at midnight, so what are you waiting for?

See the full terms and conditions here.

Galaxy Chocolate Chunk Cookies are available now from Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda. RRP £1.99.

Galaxy is a trademark of Mars 2021.

