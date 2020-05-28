Terms and Conditions

Entertainment Daily Grab a Grand £1,000 Draw ED1620 – Terms & Conditions

Who can enter

This prize draw is open to residents of the UK aged 18 or over, excluding any employees of Entertainment Daily, Digitalbox Publishing Ltd (the Promoter) their immediate families and anyone professionally connected with the Prize Draw.

Opening & Closing Dates

Prize Draw opens for entries via SMS and post on Monday 1st June 2020 at 9am.

Prize Draw closes for entries via SMS on Sunday 14th June 2020 at 23:59.

Prize Draw closes for postal entries on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 4pm.

Winner selection and contact and promotion

The winner will be selected within one (1) week of the closing date and time for all entries.

The winner will be drawn at random from all eligible entries received by the respective closing date of each method of entry (see above).

The winner will be contacted either directly by phone if SMS was their entry method or via contact details supplied with the entrant’s postal entry.

In the event that the promoter is unable to make contact with the winner within four (4) weeks to arrange receiving the Prize, the prize may, at the discretion of the promoter, be re-drawn.

It is a condition of entry that entrants grant the Promoter the right to name them as winners.

How to enter & costs of entry

SMS text – send an SMS text with the keyword COMP to 84902; up to fifteen (15) paid entries per phone number. Each text entry costs £2.00 plus the cost of one standard network rate message. Note that SMS entries missing the keyword or where the keyword is incorrectly typed will still be charged but may not be counted. Entries received after the closing date will not be counted but may be charged.

Post – Send your contact details (name and phone number as a minimum) on a postcard or in an envelope to: EDComp1620, PO Box 8167, Derby, DE1 9HP. Entries not provided via a postcard or in an envelope or where the contact details are illegible will not be eligible for the draw.

Prize – There is one (1) prize of £1,000 made payable by BACS payment in the name of the entrant only. No substitute prize will be offered.

Promoter: Entertainment Daily, Digitalbox Publishing Limited, 2-4 Henry Street, Bath BA1 1JT

Prize provider: Entertainment Daily, Digitalbox Publishing Limited, 2-4 Henry Street, Bath BA1 1JT