Grab A Grand competition: the winner!

Thursday 25th June 2020
By Karen Hyland
At the start of June, Entertainment Daily offered readers the chance to win £1,000 in our Grab A Grand competition.

And the winner has now been selected. We broke the news to delighted ED! follower Christine from Barnsley in a phone call earlier this week.

She was a little shocked to hear about the win, telling us: "You’re joking? Me? Really? Ooh, I am surprised!"

Christine isn’t really sure exactly what she’ll be spending the money on yet, but she’ll definitely be celebrating it with her family.

"Well I can’t really think past lockdown," she told us. "Then it will be with all my family, my five grandchildren, my son, my daughter, their partners. A big family gathering! Thank you."

A big congratulations to Christine!

